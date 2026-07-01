ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Government Notifies Permanent Winter Pollution Master Plan

New Delhi: Widely criticised for its apparent lack of an unified policy to tackle air pollution in the National Capital over the past year, the Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is now ready with a 'proactive' strategy against pollution for the coming winter — the season when pollution in the capital is at its worst.

According to ANI, the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday said the state government has notified a Winter Pollution Master Plan, whose permanent rules will remain in force from November 1 to February 28 every year. The plan includes measures like denying fuel to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates year-round; besides a ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities between November 1 and January 31, 50 per cent work from home (WFH) for offices, doubling of parking charges to take effect citywide from November 1, etc.

Earlier, CM Gupta had said that the fight against pollution cannot be won by the government alone, but needs the cooperation of RWAs, industry, commercial establishments and common citizens. While giving advance notice of her government's intent to bring about these tough legislations, she has said that not only will the new system give relief to Delhi's people, but will also prove decisive in reducing the health-related challenges during winter.