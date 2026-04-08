Delhi Gears Up For Hajj 2026 As Over 25000 To Embark On Pilgrimage From National Capital
Delhi gears up to welcome over 25,000 pilgrims for Hajj 2026, with IGI Airport hosting 54 Saudi Airlines flights and comprehensive support.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi, the national capital, is preparing to welcome thousands of pilgrims embarking on the sacred Hajj journey in 2026, with Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport set to become the bustling gateway for over 25,000 from Delhi and several northern states.
Officials said that special arrangements were currently underway to ensure a seamless and comfortable experience for pilgrims heading for a deeply spiritual voyage.
The series of Hajj flights from IGI Airport will begin on April 18, 2026. Pilgrims from Delhi as well as several other states across India will depart for the pilgrimage from this airport.
To ensure a smooth experience, the Delhi State Haj Committee (DSHC) is making special arrangements for all departing pilgrims. Officials and volunteers will be deployed to assist and manage the process, aiming to avoid any inconvenience.
In preparation for the pilgrimage, DSHC Chairperson Kausar Jahan held a review meeting with officials from various Delhi departments, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police, Delhi Shelter Improvement Board, Delhi Jal Board, and Civil Defence. The meeting was attended by Executive Officer Ashfaque Ahmed Arfi, Deputy Executive Officer Mohsin Ali, and other staff members.
She also inspected the site at Ramlila Maidan, which will serve as the transit camp for pilgrims before their departure.
“A total of 3,226 pilgrims from Delhi are scheduled to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage in 2026. Additionally, around 22,000 pilgrims from North India will depart from the Delhi Hajj Embarkation Point,” said Arfi.
According to him, special arrangements include air-conditioned buses to transport pilgrims from the Ramlila Maidan transit camp to the airport.
“A total of 54 flights will operate from Delhi for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, all by Saudi Airlines. In the first phase, 31 flights will carry pilgrims to Madinah Munawwarah, while the second phase will see 23 flights departing for Makkah Mukarramah. Provisions will also be made for elderly pilgrims to ensure their comfort,” he added.
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