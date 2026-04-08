ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Gears Up For Hajj 2026 As Over 25000 To Embark On Pilgrimage From National Capital

New Delhi: Delhi, the national capital, is preparing to welcome thousands of pilgrims embarking on the sacred Hajj journey in 2026, with Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport set to become the bustling gateway for over 25,000 from Delhi and several northern states.

Officials said that special arrangements were currently underway to ensure a seamless and comfortable experience for pilgrims heading for a deeply spiritual voyage.

The series of Hajj flights from IGI Airport will begin on April 18, 2026. Pilgrims from Delhi as well as several other states across India will depart for the pilgrimage from this airport.

To ensure a smooth experience, the Delhi State Haj Committee (DSHC) is making special arrangements for all departing pilgrims. Officials and volunteers will be deployed to assist and manage the process, aiming to avoid any inconvenience.