Delhi Gears Up For G20-Style Makeover, Ahead Of India-AI Impact Summit 2026
The global summit will be held between February 15-20 at Bharat Mandapam, with bilateral meetings at Hyderabad House and Sushma Swaraj Bhavan.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi is set to witness a grand spectacle reminiscent of the G20. For the upcoming ‘India-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit 2026’ scheduled next month, the national capital will be fully spruced up and beautified. The Delhi government has geared up to ensure the success of this international conference.
Following directions from the Centre, Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma held a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and other concerned departments.
During the meeting, the Chief Secretary issued clear instructions that preparations for the summit should recall the G20 summit and, in terms of quality, be even better.
Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma said, “This summit is not merely a conference but a showcase of India’s technological strength. We are decorating Delhi in a way that foreign guests return with a lasting impression of India’s hospitality and modernity.”
In 2023, Delhi hosted the G20 summit when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in power. At that time, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena had to personally oversee preparations. This time, Delhi has a BJP government. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials have been given strict instructions to complete all beautification, infrastructure repairs and security-related preparations by January 31.
Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said that after this date, only maintenance and final inspections will be carried out.
Key Dates And Major Venues
Date: The global summit will be held between February 15 and February 20.
Venue: The main venue will be inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the core conference will take place at Bharat Mandapam, bilateral meetings will be held at Hyderabad House and Sushma Swaraj Bhavan.
Other Venues: Vigyan Bhavan, Ambedkar International Centre and major five-star hotels across Delhi.
Public events and exhibitions will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place and Dilli Haat. Foreign delegates will also visit Raj Ghat, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.
Roads, Footpaths To Be Revamped
With over 100 leading global tech company Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and heads of state from around 15 countries expected to attend, Delhi’s roads and prominent locations will be given a facelift. More than 41 key roads connecting Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to the main venue and hotels, will undergo repairs and repainting.
Major intersections will feature flower pots, art installations and decorative lighting. Special lighting and floral boards will be installed at 16 circles. Cleanliness at these locations is entrusted to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Mechanised night-time road washing has been ordered to reduce dust and keep the city gleaming.
Security And Technology Combined
Advanced technology will be deployed to enhance security and traffic management for high-profile guests attending the summit. In coordination with the Delhi Police, the Health Department has been directed to deploy ambulances and paramedical staff.
Control rooms have been set up in every department to ensure real-time monitoring of activities.
Through this AI summit, India is set to take a major step towards global leadership in AI. By January 31, Delhi will be fully prepared to welcome guests in a new, modern avatar.
The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will see participation from heads of state and government leaders of several powerful nations.
India has invited representatives from over 100 countries, including Brazil, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea and Australia. Representatives from the United Nations, World Bank, World Health Organisation, and the International Energy Agency will also take part in policy discussions. Leading global tech leaders are expected to arrive in Delhi to participate in the summit.
Also Read:
- Global Tech Companies, Start-Ups Showcase Breakthrough Innovations in AI, Robotics At CES 2026
- No More Getting Out Of Bed On Chilly Nights, A Bihar Student Has Built A Device To Turn Off Your Fan
- Rajasthan DigiFest-TiE Global Summit 2026: Smriti Irani Says AI Systems Need Course Correction On Gender Bias