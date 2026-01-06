ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Gears Up For G20-Style Makeover, Ahead Of India-AI Impact Summit 2026

Bharat Mandapam is the main venue for the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi is set to witness a grand spectacle reminiscent of the G20. For the upcoming ‘India-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit 2026’ scheduled next month, the national capital will be fully spruced up and beautified. The Delhi government has geared up to ensure the success of this international conference.

Following directions from the Centre, Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma held a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and other concerned departments.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary issued clear instructions that preparations for the summit should recall the G20 summit and, in terms of quality, be even better.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma said, “This summit is not merely a conference but a showcase of India’s technological strength. We are decorating Delhi in a way that foreign guests return with a lasting impression of India’s hospitality and modernity.”

In 2023, Delhi hosted the G20 summit when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in power. At that time, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena had to personally oversee preparations. This time, Delhi has a BJP government. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials have been given strict instructions to complete all beautification, infrastructure repairs and security-related preparations by January 31.

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said that after this date, only maintenance and final inspections will be carried out.

Key Dates And Major Venues

Date: The global summit will be held between February 15 and February 20.

Venue: The main venue will be inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the core conference will take place at Bharat Mandapam, bilateral meetings will be held at Hyderabad House and Sushma Swaraj Bhavan.

Other Venues: Vigyan Bhavan, Ambedkar International Centre and major five-star hotels across Delhi.