Delhi Forensic Lab Found Atishi Video Original: Delhi Assembly Speaker
Vijender Gupta said the FSL report confirmed the authenticity of the recording; and that a CBI probe against Punjab government was under consideration.
New Delhi: The investigation report into the controversial video, allegedly showing Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "disrespecting Sikh Gurus" inside the Delhi Assembly, was made public in a press conference on Saturday morning by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has clarified in its report that the video, shared on social media and in the Assembly records, is completely authentic, and has not been tampered with.
Speaking at his residence on Saturday morning, Speaker Gupta said the Delhi FSL's report has settled the matter conclusively. He said, "The FSL report confirms that the video, and the Assembly's written record (verbatim), are exactly the same. There has been no tampering or 'doctoring' of the video's visuals or audio."
He added that the report refutes the claims that the video was edited to tarnish the image of LoP Atishi. According to the report, the video accurately represents the words spoken inside the House.
Gupta then accused Atishi of undermining the dignity of the House, saying, "The way Atishi Marlena made derogatory remarks regarding the Gurus inside the Assembly is unforgivable. This is not just a political statement, but an attack on the faith of millions of people."
He argued that since the FSL report corroborates the official House record, Atishi now has no way to escape accountability. He alleged that the AAP government in Punjab continues to violate constitutional and religious norms.
The Back Story Surrounding The Controversy
This controversy began during the Delhi Assembly Winter Session, where a part of Atishi's speech went viral on social media. BJP MLAs and ministers claimed the LoP had used "disrespectful" language about the Sikh Gurus and their religious symbols.
The AAP, which is in power in Punjab, responded, claiming that Punjab FSL had carried out a forensic examination of the video at the behest of Jalandhar Police, and found it had been tampered with. The BJP-led Delhi Assembly dismissed these allegations and ordered its own forensic investigation.
Now, armed with this report, Speaker Gupta said the LoP should apologise immediately in public, indicating that he will raise this issue again in the upcoming Assembly session, and might also take it to the House's privileges committee.
AAP, Delhi Speaker War Of Words
Responding to Gupta, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Assembly Speaker did not say a word about Kapil Mishra's fake video. "Even their forensic report did not contain any mention of the word "Guru". Their forensic report clearly shows that Atishi did not use the word," he said.
Meanwhile, Gupta said that on January 8, 2026, at the request of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, the relevant House recording was sent to the Delhi FSL. The lab examined both audio and video thoroughly, considered all facts, and followed all rules and regulations.
"The report states that the transcription, the verbatim audio, and the video, are the same. There has been no tampering. The decision to conduct a forensic investigation was taken at the opposition's request. But after the video had been sent for investigation, suddenly on January 9, news came that the Punjab government had conducted an independent probe," recounted Gupta.
He then said, "Who conducted the forensic investigation in Punjab? Is it under the Punjab government or not? When the LoP had no political answer, the Punjab government used political pressure and brought in state agencies. Then they obtained an interim order from the court. The LoP disappeared from the House. She should have given an immediate answer."
"The big question is: Which video was taken into consideration? Which device was it recorded on? Where was it obtained from? Why wasn't the Delhi Legislative Assembly contacted to verify its authenticity? When the Delhi Legislative Assembly had already initiated an inquiry, why was a parallel investigation conducted?" the miffed Speaker also said, before saying he was considering ordering a CBI probe into the developments taking place in Punjab.
