Delhi Forensic Lab Found Atishi Video Original: Delhi Assembly Speaker

New Delhi: The investigation report into the controversial video, allegedly showing Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "disrespecting Sikh Gurus" inside the Delhi Assembly, was made public in a press conference on Saturday morning by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has clarified in its report that the video, shared on social media and in the Assembly records, is completely authentic, and has not been tampered with.

Speaking at his residence on Saturday morning, Speaker Gupta said the Delhi FSL's report has settled the matter conclusively. He said, "The FSL report confirms that the video, and the Assembly's written record (verbatim), are exactly the same. There has been no tampering or 'doctoring' of the video's visuals or audio."

He added that the report refutes the claims that the video was edited to tarnish the image of LoP Atishi. According to the report, the video accurately represents the words spoken inside the House.

Gupta then accused Atishi of undermining the dignity of the House, saying, "The way Atishi Marlena made derogatory remarks regarding the Gurus inside the Assembly is unforgivable. This is not just a political statement, but an attack on the faith of millions of people."

He argued that since the FSL report corroborates the official House record, Atishi now has no way to escape accountability. He alleged that the AAP government in Punjab continues to violate constitutional and religious norms.

The Back Story Surrounding The Controversy

This controversy began during the Delhi Assembly Winter Session, where a part of Atishi's speech went viral on social media. BJP MLAs and ministers claimed the LoP had used "disrespectful" language about the Sikh Gurus and their religious symbols.

The AAP, which is in power in Punjab, responded, claiming that Punjab FSL had carried out a forensic examination of the video at the behest of Jalandhar Police, and found it had been tampered with. The BJP-led Delhi Assembly dismissed these allegations and ordered its own forensic investigation.