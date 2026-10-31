Delhi Fire Service Set To Get 2,345 New Posts In First Major Cadre Restructuring In 84 Years
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the new posts will take the total number of sanctioned posts from 3,096 to 5,441.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid aimed at enhancing public safety and emergency services in Delhi, the Rekha Gupta led BJP government in the national capital has approved the creation of 2,345 additional posts across various categories within the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). This marks the first time that a cadre restructuring of such a large scale is being undertaken in the 84-year history of the department established in 1942.
The Delhi CM's office announced the decision on its official X handle. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, approval has been granted for the largest expansion in the 84-year history of the Delhi Fire Service,” the Delhi CMO wrote.
मुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती रेखा गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली अग्निशमन सेवा के 84 वर्षों के इतिहास में सबसे बड़े विस्तार को मंजूरी दी गई है। इस ऐतिहासिक निर्णय के तहत 2,345 नए पद सृजित किए जाएंगे, जिससे कुल स्वीकृत पदों की संख्या 3,096 से बढ़कर 5,441 हो जाएगी। आपात स्थिति में हर पल कीमती होता है और हर जीवन अनमोल। यह निर्णय दिल्ली के हर नागरिक और हर परिवार की सुरक्षा के प्रति सरकार की प्रतिबद्धता का प्रतीक है। #ViksitDelhi— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) October 31, 2026
“Under this historic decision, 2,345 new posts will be created, increasing the total number of sanctioned posts from 3,096 to 5,441. In emergencies, every moment is precious and every life invaluable. This decision symbolizes the government's commitment to the safety of every citizen and every family in Delhi”.
With the implementation of this decision, the total number of sanctioned posts in the Delhi Fire Service will increase from 3,096 to 5,441.
The creation of these new posts is expected to significantly boost the availability of personnel, ranging from senior officials to frontline staff working on the ground. Key positions being expanded under this restructuring process include Deputy Chief Fire Officers, Divisional Officers, Assistant Divisional Officers, Station Officers, Sub-Officers, Leading Firemen, Fire Operators, peons, and gardeners.
This increase in personnel will help streamline the department's organizational structure, allowing for a more effective distribution of responsibilities across various levels thereby strengthening the capacity for rapid decision-making and swift action during emergencies.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that Delhi’s rapidly growing population, expanding urban footprint, densely populated settlements, high-rise buildings, industrial complexes, and complex infrastructure present new challenges for the fire services.
She said that in the event of a fire or any other disaster, every single minute is precious adding in such situations, having a well-trained workforce, a robust leadership structure, and the capacity for a rapid response plays a decisive role in protecting lives and property.
The Chief Minister further stated that in a modern metropolis like Delhi, the role of the Fire Department is no longer limited merely to extinguishing fires.
“The creation of 2,345 additional posts is not just an increase in staff numbers; rather, it is a visionary investment in Delhi’s public safety, institutional capacity, and future requirements”. Delhi’s Home Minister, Ashish Sood, described the move as a milestone in the city’s emergency management history. He noted that this restructuring had been long overdue and would provide the department with a solid institutional foundation.
“There can be no compromise when it comes to the safety of citizens. Given the changing urban landscape and growing challenges, it is essential for the Fire Service to have adequate manpower and a robust supervisory framework," he said.
From 1942 to 2026: The DFS journey from 4 fire stations to 71
The Delhi Fire Service was established in 1942. Initially, it comprised only four fire stations, 14 fire-fighting vehicles and pieces of equipment, and 186 personnel. By 1970, the number of fire stations had risen to 14.
As on date, the department’s network has expanded to 71 fire stations, including its headquarters and training centers. The department’s jurisdiction spans approximately 1,484 square kilometers.
Amidst the capital’s growing population, urban expansion, and the increasing challenges related to fire safety, the responsibilities of the department have also expanded significantly.
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