ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Fire Service Set To Get 2,345 New Posts In First Major Cadre Restructuring In 84 Years

A fire tender is stationed outside Parikrama Restaurant after a fire broke out on Barakhamba Road in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a bid aimed at enhancing public safety and emergency services in Delhi, the Rekha Gupta led BJP government in the national capital has approved the creation of 2,345 additional posts across various categories within the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). This marks the first time that a cadre restructuring of such a large scale is being undertaken in the 84-year history of the department established in 1942.

The Delhi CM's office announced the decision on its official X handle. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, approval has been granted for the largest expansion in the 84-year history of the Delhi Fire Service,” the Delhi CMO wrote.

“Under this historic decision, 2,345 new posts will be created, increasing the total number of sanctioned posts from 3,096 to 5,441. In emergencies, every moment is precious and every life invaluable. This decision symbolizes the government's commitment to the safety of every citizen and every family in Delhi”.

With the implementation of this decision, the total number of sanctioned posts in the Delhi Fire Service will increase from 3,096 to 5,441.

Delhi Fire Service Set To Get 2,345 New Posts In First Major Cadre Restructuring In 84 Years (ETV Bharat)

The creation of these new posts is expected to significantly boost the availability of personnel, ranging from senior officials to frontline staff working on the ground. Key positions being expanded under this restructuring process include Deputy Chief Fire Officers, Divisional Officers, Assistant Divisional Officers, Station Officers, Sub-Officers, Leading Firemen, Fire Operators, peons, and gardeners.

This increase in personnel will help streamline the department's organizational structure, allowing for a more effective distribution of responsibilities across various levels thereby strengthening the capacity for rapid decision-making and swift action during emergencies.

A Delhi fire service tender is stationed outside North Block following a minor fire (IANS)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that Delhi’s rapidly growing population, expanding urban footprint, densely populated settlements, high-rise buildings, industrial complexes, and complex infrastructure present new challenges for the fire services.

She said that in the event of a fire or any other disaster, every single minute is precious adding in such situations, having a well-trained workforce, a robust leadership structure, and the capacity for a rapid response plays a decisive role in protecting lives and property.