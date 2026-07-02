Delhi Finally Joins The Monsoon Map; IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain In Several States
A fresh Bay of Bengal weather system will intensify monsoon activity, bringing heavy rain to north, central, western and eastern India | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi: After a delayed start over northwest India, the southwest monsoon has gathered momentum, finally reaching Delhi on Thursday while advancing into the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Haryana and Punjab, large parts of Madhya Pradesh, additional areas of Gujarat and parts of Rajasthan.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days.
The arrival of the monsoon in the national capital, five days after its normal onset date of June 27, marks a significant change in weather conditions across north India following a prolonged dry spell. Widespread showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds lashed Delhi and neighbouring areas on Thursday, bringing relief from heat and humidity.
According to the IMD, the renewed monsoon activity is being driven by several favourable weather systems working simultaneously. A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining the north Odisha-West Bengal coast, and is likely to become more marked over the next two to three days before moving west-northwestwards across east and central India. The system is expected to enhance rainfall activity over large parts of the country.
The weather department said the monsoon trough currently extends from central Rajasthan to the northeast Bay of Bengal through northern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while an offshore trough persists along the west coast from south Gujarat to Karnataka.
In addition, a Western Disturbance over the western Himalayan region is likely to enhance rainfall over the hills. The interaction of these systems is expected to maintain monsoon activity across most parts of the country over the next five to six days.
IMD scientist D R Pattanaik said the southwest monsoon's arrival would significantly improve weather conditions over Delhi. He said, "The southwest monsoon is now covering Delhi, and weather conditions are expected to improve significantly over the coming days. The city is likely to receive around 15 mm of rainfall, with light to moderate showers and isolated heavy spells at a few places. The rainfall is expected to bring relief from the recent heat and improve overall weather conditions across the national capital."
Delhi Receives Season's First Widespread Monsoon Showers
Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded light to moderate rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on July 2.
According to IMD observations, Tukmirpur recorded the highest rainfall at 20 mm, followed by Chhatarpur (18.5 mm). Other stations that received rainfall included Mehrauli (5.5 mm), Gurugram (5.5 mm), Ayanagar (5 mm), Safdarjung (4.6 mm), Lodhi Road (4.1 mm), Dilshad Garden (4.1 mm), Jharoda Kalan (4 mm), Narayana (4 mm), Janakpuri (3.5 mm), Mayur Vihar (3.5 mm), Ridge (3 mm), Delhi University (3 mm), Ghaziabad (3 mm), Pragati Maidan (2.2 mm), Sri Aurobindo Marg (2 mm) and Palam (1.9 mm).
The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi from July 3 to July 8. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 32°C and 36°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 20°C and 25°C. Gusty winds of 30-50 kmph are also expected during thunderstorms.
A district-level nowcast warning has also been issued for Delhi, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds of 60-80 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph, over several parts of the city. The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors during intense thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures, and follow official weather advisories.
According to IMD records, the southwest monsoon normally reaches Delhi on June 27. However, the onset has fluctuated considerably over the years, ranging from as early as June 15 in 2008 to as late as July 19 in 2002. This year's onset on July 2 continues the recent trend of increasing variability in the monsoon's progress over northwest India.
Weather Alert Across India
North India: With the monsoon now advancing across northwest India, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over most parts of North India during the next five to six days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness widespread rainfall from July 2 to July 8. Heavy rainfall is likely on July 4 and July 7, while very heavy rainfall has been forecast on July 2-3 and July 5-6. The weather department has warned of landslides, flash floods, falling boulders, and disruptions to road connectivity in vulnerable districts.
Neighbouring Uttarakhand is also likely to receive widespread rainfall throughout the forecast period. Heavy rainfall is forecast for July 4-7, while very heavy rainfall is expected on July 3. Authorities have advised Char Dham pilgrims and tourists to monitor weather updates before travelling.
The IMD has also forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, particularly on July 2-3 and July 7-8. Isolated places are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph.s
Rainfall activity is expected to persist across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab through the first week of July. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over the region on July 2 and again between July 5 and July 8, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places.
The southwest monsoon also entered eastern Rajasthan on Thursday, seven days later than its normal onset date, with its northern limit currently passing through Tonk, Jaipur and Alwar. Conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further across the state over the next two to three days.
Rainfall activity is expected to intensify across the Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, and Udaipur divisions, where moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, has been forecast. The IMD has also warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Kota division, while eastern and southeastern Rajasthan are expected to witness one of the season's most active wet spells during the coming week.
Central India: The newly formed low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to significantly enhance rainfall across central India over the next several days. Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness widespread rainfall throughout the week. The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on July 2 and 3, while East Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall from July 2 to July 6. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely across several districts.
In Chhattisgarh, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy showers is forecast between July 2 and July 6, while Vidarbha is also expected to receive heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning during the period. The weather department said the movement of the low-pressure system inland is likely to keep rainfall activity vigorous across central India through the first week of July.
Eastern India: The low-pressure system is expected to maintain vigorous monsoon activity over eastern India over the next few days.
Odisha is likely to remain among the worst-affected states, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for July 2-5. The IMD has also warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall, raising the possibility of waterlogging in urban areas and localised flooding in vulnerable districts.
In Jharkhand, heavy rainfall is likely on July 2, 3 and 4, while Bihar is expected to witness widespread rain with isolated heavy showers between July 3 and July 7. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely across several districts.
The IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, with isolated heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall during the forecast period. Rainfall activity is also expected to increase over Gangetic West Bengal as the low-pressure system gradually moves inland.
Western India: The west coast is expected to continue to receive heavy rainfall over the next several days as the monsoon remains vigorous.
The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, forecasting moderate to intense rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy rain through Thursday night and Friday morning.
Mumbai recorded 172 mm of average rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8 am on July 2, while the eastern suburbs received 189 mm and the western suburbs recorded 165 mm.
The BMC has also warned of high tide at 1.45 pm on Thursday and 1.31 am on Friday, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.
Heavy rain triggered widespread waterlogging in Andheri, Kurla East, Chembur, Kings Circle, SG Barve Road, Sindhi Society, Gandhi Market and Navi Mumbai, disrupting traffic across the city. Waterlogging was also reported at Dadar railway station, while train services on the Central Railway network were delayed due to poor visibility.
The IMD has advised residents to avoid low-lying, waterlogging-prone areas, stay away from weak structures, trees, and electric poles, and keep track of official weather updates.
Beyond Mumbai, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and the Gujarat region are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five to six days. Extremely heavy rainfall has also been forecast at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, the Gujarat region and East Rajasthan. Rainfall activity is expected to remain active over Saurashtra & Kutch, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
South And Northeast India: The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Telangana during the next five to six days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.
Rainfall is also expected to continue across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, with isolated heavy showers over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely across parts of the Northeast.
Fishermen Advised To Stay Ashore
The weather department has warned that strong southwesterly winds will keep sea conditions rough over parts of the Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts, while those already at sea have been asked to return to the shore. Rough sea conditions are also expected along the north Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka coasts.
Monsoon to Remain Active Through Next Week
According to the IMD, the combined influence of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the active monsoon trough, the offshore trough along the west coast and the Western Disturbance over the western Himalayan region will keep the southwest monsoon active over large parts of the country through the first week of July.
While widespread rainfall is expected to provide relief from the recent heatwave, the weather department has cautioned that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall could trigger urban flooding, flash floods, landslides in the Himalayan states, waterlogging, and disruptions to road, rail, and air transport in vulnerable areas.
Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, remain alert in landslide-prone and low-lying areas, and follow weather advisories issued by the IMD and local administrations.
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