ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Finally Joins The Monsoon Map; IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain In Several States

A street vendor shields himself with a tarpaulin sheet on a road as rainfall brings respite from the scorching heatwave conditions in New Delhi, on Thursday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: After a delayed start over northwest India, the southwest monsoon has gathered momentum, finally reaching Delhi on Thursday while advancing into the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Haryana and Punjab, large parts of Madhya Pradesh, additional areas of Gujarat and parts of Rajasthan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days.

Women cover themselves amid rainfall in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. (PTI)

The arrival of the monsoon in the national capital, five days after its normal onset date of June 27, marks a significant change in weather conditions across north India following a prolonged dry spell. Widespread showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds lashed Delhi and neighbouring areas on Thursday, bringing relief from heat and humidity.

According to the IMD, the renewed monsoon activity is being driven by several favourable weather systems working simultaneously. A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining the north Odisha-West Bengal coast, and is likely to become more marked over the next two to three days before moving west-northwestwards across east and central India. The system is expected to enhance rainfall activity over large parts of the country.

The weather department said the monsoon trough currently extends from central Rajasthan to the northeast Bay of Bengal through northern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while an offshore trough persists along the west coast from south Gujarat to Karnataka.

In addition, a Western Disturbance over the western Himalayan region is likely to enhance rainfall over the hills. The interaction of these systems is expected to maintain monsoon activity across most parts of the country over the next five to six days.

IMD scientist D R Pattanaik said the southwest monsoon's arrival would significantly improve weather conditions over Delhi. He said, "The southwest monsoon is now covering Delhi, and weather conditions are expected to improve significantly over the coming days. The city is likely to receive around 15 mm of rainfall, with light to moderate showers and isolated heavy spells at a few places. The rainfall is expected to bring relief from the recent heat and improve overall weather conditions across the national capital."

Delhi Receives Season's First Widespread Monsoon Showers

Commuters make their way amid rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday. (PTI)

Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded light to moderate rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on July 2.

According to IMD observations, Tukmirpur recorded the highest rainfall at 20 mm, followed by Chhatarpur (18.5 mm). Other stations that received rainfall included Mehrauli (5.5 mm), Gurugram (5.5 mm), Ayanagar (5 mm), Safdarjung (4.6 mm), Lodhi Road (4.1 mm), Dilshad Garden (4.1 mm), Jharoda Kalan (4 mm), Narayana (4 mm), Janakpuri (3.5 mm), Mayur Vihar (3.5 mm), Ridge (3 mm), Delhi University (3 mm), Ghaziabad (3 mm), Pragati Maidan (2.2 mm), Sri Aurobindo Marg (2 mm) and Palam (1.9 mm).

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi from July 3 to July 8. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 32°C and 36°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 20°C and 25°C. Gusty winds of 30-50 kmph are also expected during thunderstorms.

A district-level nowcast warning has also been issued for Delhi, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds of 60-80 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph, over several parts of the city. The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors during intense thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures, and follow official weather advisories.

According to IMD records, the southwest monsoon normally reaches Delhi on June 27. However, the onset has fluctuated considerably over the years, ranging from as early as June 15 in 2008 to as late as July 19 in 2002. This year's onset on July 2 continues the recent trend of increasing variability in the monsoon's progress over northwest India.

A view of the city after overnight rainfall, as thick clouds continue to hover over the region and showers bring temperatures down in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday. (IANS)

Weather Alert Across India

North India: With the monsoon now advancing across northwest India, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over most parts of North India during the next five to six days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness widespread rainfall from July 2 to July 8. Heavy rainfall is likely on July 4 and July 7, while very heavy rainfall has been forecast on July 2-3 and July 5-6. The weather department has warned of landslides, flash floods, falling boulders, and disruptions to road connectivity in vulnerable districts.

Neighbouring Uttarakhand is also likely to receive widespread rainfall throughout the forecast period. Heavy rainfall is forecast for July 4-7, while very heavy rainfall is expected on July 3. Authorities have advised Char Dham pilgrims and tourists to monitor weather updates before travelling.

The IMD has also forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, particularly on July 2-3 and July 7-8. Isolated places are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph.s