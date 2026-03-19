ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Excise Scam Case: HC Grants Time To Kejriwal, Others To Respond To ED's Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted time to all 23 accused, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, to respond to a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy scam case.

The ED's petition challenges certain observations made by the trial court against the investigative agency in its order acquitting the accused in the case. A bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has listed the next hearing in this matter on April 2.

During the hearing, counsel appearing on behalf of the accused sought time to file their responses. Subsequently, ASG SV Raju, appearing for the ED, submitted that there was no necessity for the accused to file a response. The court then asked the lawyers representing the accused as to why they have not filed their responses. To this, lawyers for some of the accused said they had not received a copy of the petition. The Court thereafter directed that a copy of the petition be provided to them immediately.

On March 10, while hearing the ED's petition, the court had issued notices to all the accused. The Court had observed that it appeared as though generalised remarks had been made against the investigative agency.

Prior to this, on March 9, the court had stayed the adverse observations made by the trial court against the CBI in the related case filed by that agency. The high court had further directed the trial court to refrain from conducting any further hearings in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. Following this order, the ED also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court.