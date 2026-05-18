ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: Division Bench To Hear Contempt Case Against Kejriwal, Others

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will now hear two cases related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja will hear arguments regarding the contempt proceedings initiated against five accused individuals, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the case. Meanwhile, a single-judge bench of Justice Manoj Jain will now hear the CBI’s revision petition against the trial court order that had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and others in the alleged excise policy corruption case.

On May 14, a bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had issued contempt of court notices against five accused persons: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak. Subsequently, Justice Sharma recused herself from hearing the matter and referred it to another bench for adjudication.

In a detailed order, the Delhi High Court held that the actions of the proposed contemnors were “calculated to scandalise the court, lower the authority of the institution of justice, interfere with the administration of justice, and intimidate the independent exercise of judicial functions”.