Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: Division Bench To Hear Contempt Case Against Kejriwal, Others
Meanwhile, a single-judge bench will hear CBI plea against the trial court order that discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and others in alleged excise policy corruption case.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will now hear two cases related to the Delhi excise policy scam.
A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja will hear arguments regarding the contempt proceedings initiated against five accused individuals, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the case. Meanwhile, a single-judge bench of Justice Manoj Jain will now hear the CBI’s revision petition against the trial court order that had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and others in the alleged excise policy corruption case.
On May 14, a bench led by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had issued contempt of court notices against five accused persons: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak. Subsequently, Justice Sharma recused herself from hearing the matter and referred it to another bench for adjudication.
In a detailed order, the Delhi High Court held that the actions of the proposed contemnors were “calculated to scandalise the court, lower the authority of the institution of justice, interfere with the administration of justice, and intimidate the independent exercise of judicial functions”.
It observed that while fair criticism of judicial orders is permissible, “there is a distinction between fair criticism and running a campaign to portray a judge as biased”.
“The Court cannot permit erosion of the constitutional system and the justice delivery system by tolerating organised assaults in the name of public discourse,” the order said, adding that such attempts, if unchecked, could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.
Justice Sharma remarked that a "parallel narrative" regarding the proceedings conducted inside the courtroom was propagated outside the court premises. She said that once she had delivered her verdict, the accused had the option to approach the Supreme Court. However, instead of doing so, they chose to create videos and run a campaign against her on social media.
Justice Sharma concluded by asserting that her duty lies towards the Constitution. She remarked that since they chose that particular path, she, in turn, chose a different path. (With agency inputs)
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