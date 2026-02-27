ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Orders Probe Into CBI Officer, Questions Use Of ‘South Group’ In Chargesheet

By Sanjay Kumar

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has directed a departmental inquiry against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s investigating officer while acquitting all 23 accused in the Delhi excise policy case, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh observed significant contradictions in the chargesheet, noting that facts presented in thousands of pages did not match witness statements. The prosecution failed to prove the allegations and no evidence of criminal conspiracy was found.

The court also noted that Manish Sisodia spent around 530 days in jail in connection with the case, while Arvind Kejriwal spent a total of 156 days in custody across two spells before being released on September 13, 2024, after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case.

Court Questions CBI Investigation

During the hearing, the judge repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI’s investigation and questioned its chargesheet.

The court observed that several documents submitted by the agency did not align with the chargesheet. It had reserved its order on framing charges on February 12.

Court Recommends Action Against Investigating Officer

The court went a step further and recommended departmental proceedings against the investigating officer, observing that there was no material to justify framing A-1 as an accused.

“In these circumstances, the course consistent with the duty of the Court is not merely to discount the tainted investigative material, but also to recommend initiation of appropriate departmental proceedings against the erring investigating officer for framing A-1 as an accused in the absence of any material against him, so that accountability is fixed and the institutional credibility of the investigative machinery is preserved,” the court said.

The court relied on the Supreme Court judgement in Gajoo vs State of Uttarakhand (2012) 9 SCC 532, noting that allowing such conduct to go unpunished would erode public confidence in the criminal justice system.

It further observed that failure to act would amount to tacit judicial approval of investigative impropriety, “an outcome which the rule of law does not permit.”

Defence Argument

During the hearing, Kejriwal’s counsel argued that there was no concrete evidence against him.

Senior advocate N Hariharan told the court that Kejriwal was performing official duties and there was no proof that he instructed anyone to seek money from any alleged “South Lobby”. He also pointed out that Kejriwal’s name did not appear in the first three chargesheets and was introduced only in the fourth supplementary chargesheet.