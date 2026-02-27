Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Orders Probe Into CBI Officer, Questions Use Of ‘South Group’ In Chargesheet
The court acquits 23 accused in the excise case, orders inquiry against CBI officer and questions use of ‘South Group’ label.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
By Sanjay Kumar
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has directed a departmental inquiry against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s investigating officer while acquitting all 23 accused in the Delhi excise policy case, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Special Judge Jitendra Singh observed significant contradictions in the chargesheet, noting that facts presented in thousands of pages did not match witness statements. The prosecution failed to prove the allegations and no evidence of criminal conspiracy was found.
The court also noted that Manish Sisodia spent around 530 days in jail in connection with the case, while Arvind Kejriwal spent a total of 156 days in custody across two spells before being released on September 13, 2024, after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case.
Court Questions CBI Investigation
During the hearing, the judge repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI’s investigation and questioned its chargesheet.
The court observed that several documents submitted by the agency did not align with the chargesheet. It had reserved its order on framing charges on February 12.
Court Recommends Action Against Investigating Officer
The court went a step further and recommended departmental proceedings against the investigating officer, observing that there was no material to justify framing A-1 as an accused.
“In these circumstances, the course consistent with the duty of the Court is not merely to discount the tainted investigative material, but also to recommend initiation of appropriate departmental proceedings against the erring investigating officer for framing A-1 as an accused in the absence of any material against him, so that accountability is fixed and the institutional credibility of the investigative machinery is preserved,” the court said.
The court relied on the Supreme Court judgement in Gajoo vs State of Uttarakhand (2012) 9 SCC 532, noting that allowing such conduct to go unpunished would erode public confidence in the criminal justice system.
It further observed that failure to act would amount to tacit judicial approval of investigative impropriety, “an outcome which the rule of law does not permit.”
Defence Argument
During the hearing, Kejriwal’s counsel argued that there was no concrete evidence against him.
Senior advocate N Hariharan told the court that Kejriwal was performing official duties and there was no proof that he instructed anyone to seek money from any alleged “South Lobby”. He also pointed out that Kejriwal’s name did not appear in the first three chargesheets and was introduced only in the fourth supplementary chargesheet.
Court Objects To Use Of ‘South Group’ Term
The judge expressed serious concern over the CBI’s use of the term “South Group”. He questioned whether such terminology would have been used if the chargesheet had been filed in Chennai and asked who coined the phrase.
When the CBI argued that it was a common term for multiple accused, the court noted that in a US case, proceedings had been dismissed due to similar identity-based terminology. “In my view, such terminology should not have been used,” the court observed.
Court Links ‘South Group’ Labelling To Constitutional Principles
The court also strongly criticised investigative agencies for using the phrase “South Group”.
It observed that such identity-based labelling was inconsistent with the principles of equality and fairness set out in Articles 15 and 21 of the Constitution.
“Criminal trials must be about what the defendant did, not who the defendant is,” the court remarked.
“Files Begin To Speak”: Judge’s Remark
The courtroom discussion drew attention when Judge Singh made a philosophical observation. “When you read a file repeatedly and in depth, there comes a time when the files begin to speak to you,” he said, pointing to inconsistencies and lack of evidence.
The court also raised concerns over the agency’s handling of evidence, particularly regarding a confessional statement.
When asked why it had not been submitted, the CBI said it was in a sealed cover. Judge Singh expressed dissatisfaction, saying, “I have not even been given a copy of that statement. I expect complete honesty from the investigating agency’s lawyers.”
The court termed this a procedural lapse and a lack of transparency.
Case Background
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21, 2024, after questioning him in the case. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1, following which he surrendered on June 2. He was later arrested by the CBI on June 26, 2024.
The ED filed its sixth supplementary chargesheet on May 10, 2024, naming BRS leader K Kavitha, Chanpreet Singh, Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar and Arvind Singh as accused.
The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the ED case on July 12, 2024, and regular bail in the CBI case on September 13, 2024.
