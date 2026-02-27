ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia In Delhi Excise Policy Case, Family Says 'Truth Always Prevails'

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal waves to the party workers after being released from Tihar Jail as the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case registered by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday discharged Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated. The court noted that the allegations "failed judicial scrutiny" and found "no criminal intent" on the part of Manish Sisodia. It further stated that the conspiracy theory "cannot survive against one constitutional authority."

Expressing her joy at the verdict, Sunita Kejriwal the wife of Arvind posted, "In this world, no matter how powerful one becomes, one cannot rise above Shiva Shakti. Truth always prevails."

The CBI filed its first chargesheet in 2022, followed by multiple supplementary chargesheets. The agency has alleged that Rs 100 crore was paid by a "south lobby" to influence the now-scrapped excise policy in its favour.