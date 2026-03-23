Delhi Economic Survey: Per Capita Income Reaches Rs 5.31 lakh, Service Sector Dominates
Delhi's GSDP is estimated to reach Rs 13,27,055 crore in 2025-26, said the report, a day before the Budget is presented.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
New Delhi: On the first day of the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the Economic Survey for 2025-26, amid the opposition staging a walkout. According to the survey report, not only is Delhi's economy outperforming the national average, but is also setting new benchmarks in the fields of infrastructure, education, and health.
According to the report, Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices is projected to reach Rs 13,27,055 crore in 2025-26, marking a growth of 9.42 per cent over the previous year. Meanwhile, Delhi's per capita income has reached Rs 5,31,610, approximately 2.5 times higher than the national average.
The services sector continues to form the backbone of Delhi's economy, contributing a massive 86.32 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA). The manufacturing sector contributes 12.88 per cent, while the primary sector contributes a mere 0.80 per cent. The government's tax collection also remains robust, with a budgetary estimate projecting a 15.54 per cent increase over the previous year.
Emphasis On Transport, Social Welfare
For 2025-26, Delhi's total budget stood at Rs 1,00,000 crore, of which Rs 59,300 crore was directly allocated for various schemes and projects. In terms of allocation, the government's priorities were reflected in the transport sector, which received the largest share, 20 per cent, followed by social security and welfare with 17 per cent allocation, water supply and sanitation with 15 per cent, and education and health sectors with 13 per cent and 12 per cent shares, respectively.
In public transport, Delhi is rapidly transitioning towards green mobility. By March 2026, the number of electric buses in Delhi has risen to 4,338, up from 2,150 in April 2025. Currently, DTC and the Transport Department together operate 6,100 buses, while the Delhi Metro transports around 6.7 million passengers daily.
Future Foundation
In education, the Delhi government has ushered in a new chapter through the PM-SHRI schools initiative. Commencing from the 2025-26 academic session, 75 such schools have been established. These institutions are designed to be future-ready and fully aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The performance of government schools has also been exceptional, with a pass percentage of 97.7 in Class X and 98.3 in Class XII.
In healthcare, infrastructure expansion has driven up the number of hospital beds per 1,000 people from 2.73 in 2015-16 to 2.84 now. The total number of beds across Delhi government hospitals had reached 15,659 by December 2025.
A Strike Against Pollution
While Delhi residents have suffered from the severe adverse effects of pollution, the report suggests that the city is achieving success in its battle against environmental degradation. The number of days characterised by "Good" air quality has risen from 159 in 2018 to 200 in 2025.
In addition to meeting the growing demand for electricity (with a peak demand of 8,442 MW), the government is also placing a strong emphasis on renewables. By January 2026, Delhi's installed renewable energy capacity had reached 509 MW (comprising 425 MW of solar power and 84 MW of waste-to-energy capacity).
Lifeline For Vulnerable Sections
The report highlights that millions of people have benefited from various social welfare schemes implemented by the Delhi government. Under the elderly pension scheme, individuals aged over 70 are receiving Rs 2,500 per month, while those aged 60–69 are receiving Rs 2,000 per month. Around 4.40 lakh senior citizens are expected to benefit from this scheme by March 2026.
Around 18.91 lakh consumers are receiving up to 20 kilolitres of free water. Piped water supply is now available to 93.5 per cent of Delhi's population, while free food grains are being distributed to 72.21 lakh beneficiaries via 1,953 Fair Price Shops.
The report also highlights that in tourism, Delhi continues to remain the top choice for travelers from across the globe. In 2024, Delhi ranked sixth globally in terms of foreign tourist arrivals.
As for the industrial sector, the GSVA is projected to reach Rs 50,144 crore in 2025-26. If the figures presented in the Delhi Government's Economic Survey 2025-26 are taken as an indicator, Delhi is well on its way to becoming a 'World-Class City'.
Key Highlights and Statistics:
1. Education:
- Allocated 13 per cent of the budget to education.
- Exceptional performance by Delhi's government schools during academic year 2024-25, with a pass percentage of 97.7 for Class X, 98.3 for Class XII.
- 75 'CM SHRI Schools' from academic year 2025-26 under Directorate of Education, developed as 'future-ready' institutions, in alignment with NEP 2020.
- Government or government-aided schools account for 22.85 per cent (1,270 in total) of schools in Delhi, with around 39.75 per cent of Delhi's total enrolled students.
- Admission capacity for technical and vocational courses reached 4,664 in 2025-26.
2. Transport:
- Allocated the highest (20 per cent) of the budget to the transport sector, focused on modernisation.
- From 2,150 in April 2025, the fleet of electric buses has increased to 4,338 by March 2026, with the objective of reducing air pollution.
- As of March 2026, DTC and Transport Department possess a fleet of 6,100 buses, including 2,750 low-floor AC electric buses (12 m long), 1,588 low-floor AC electric buses (9 m long), and 1,762 CNG buses (both AC and non-AC).
- Delhi Metro continues to be the mainstay of public transport, recording an average daily ridership of around 6.7 million passengers.
3. Health and Infrastructure:
- The number of beds in Delhi government hospitals has increased from 12,464 in 2020 to 15,659 in December 2025.
- 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 98 allopathic dispensaries, and 64 Seed Primary Urban Health Centres are operational.