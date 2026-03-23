ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Economic Survey: Per Capita Income Reaches Rs 5.31 lakh, Service Sector Dominates

New Delhi: On the first day of the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the Economic Survey for 2025-26, amid the opposition staging a walkout. According to the survey report, not only is Delhi's economy outperforming the national average, but is also setting new benchmarks in the fields of infrastructure, education, and health.

According to the report, Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices is projected to reach Rs 13,27,055 crore in 2025-26, marking a growth of 9.42 per cent over the previous year. Meanwhile, Delhi's per capita income has reached Rs 5,31,610, approximately 2.5 times higher than the national average.

The services sector continues to form the backbone of Delhi's economy, contributing a massive 86.32 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA). The manufacturing sector contributes 12.88 per cent, while the primary sector contributes a mere 0.80 per cent. The government's tax collection also remains robust, with a budgetary estimate projecting a 15.54 per cent increase over the previous year.

Emphasis On Transport, Social Welfare

For 2025-26, Delhi's total budget stood at Rs 1,00,000 crore, of which Rs 59,300 crore was directly allocated for various schemes and projects. In terms of allocation, the government's priorities were reflected in the transport sector, which received the largest share, 20 per cent, followed by social security and welfare with 17 per cent allocation, water supply and sanitation with 15 per cent, and education and health sectors with 13 per cent and 12 per cent shares, respectively.

In public transport, Delhi is rapidly transitioning towards green mobility. By March 2026, the number of electric buses in Delhi has risen to 4,338, up from 2,150 in April 2025. Currently, DTC and the Transport Department together operate 6,100 buses, while the Delhi Metro transports around 6.7 million passengers daily.

Future Foundation

In education, the Delhi government has ushered in a new chapter through the PM-SHRI schools initiative. Commencing from the 2025-26 academic session, 75 such schools have been established. These institutions are designed to be future-ready and fully aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The performance of government schools has also been exceptional, with a pass percentage of 97.7 in Class X and 98.3 in Class XII.

In healthcare, infrastructure expansion has driven up the number of hospital beds per 1,000 people from 2.73 in 2015-16 to 2.84 now. The total number of beds across Delhi government hospitals had reached 15,659 by December 2025.

A Strike Against Pollution

While Delhi residents have suffered from the severe adverse effects of pollution, the report suggests that the city is achieving success in its battle against environmental degradation. The number of days characterised by "Good" air quality has risen from 159 in 2018 to 200 in 2025.