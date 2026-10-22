ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Drug Control Department Uncovers Major Lapses In Drug Manufacturing, Retail Sales

Health Minister Pankaj Singh chairing a meeting of the Delhi Drugs Control Department ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Large-scale irregularities have been uncovered in facilities involved in the manufacturing, storage, and retail sale of medicines in Delhi. According to a report for the year 2025-26, released by the Delhi government’s Drugs Control Department earlier today, extensive inspections conducted across the city have exposed serious lapses, revealing the activities of unscrupulous operators and negligent businesses that have been jeopardising public health.

The Drugs Control Department reported that its teams carried out intensive checks on all 371 manufacturing units in the capital. At 44 of these sites, it was discovered that medicines were being manufactured in blatant violation of established regulations. Furthermore, 5,902 retail/sales units were inspected to assess the quality of medicines available in the market. The findings were alarming, with serious regulatory violations identified at approximately 1,807 locations.

To ensure the quality of medicines and cosmetics, the department collected 735 samples throughout the year. Test results for 487 of these have been received so far. Encouragingly, 427 samples met the prescribed quality standards. However, the department continues to closely monitor the remaining samples and is prepared to take further action. These enforcement efforts were carried out through a combination of routine inspections, special drives, and investigations into specific complaints. Additionally, the purity of medicines was verified through the collection of random samples. Over the course of the year, the Drugs Control Department received a total of 298 complaints through various channels. Upon a thorough investigation by the department, it was discovered that regulations had been explicitly violated in 170 of these cases. Notably, six instances involved serious irregularities concerning medicines, cosmetics, or related products. In response, the department took strict action by seizing the relevant documentation and stock.