ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Driver Dies After Being Thrashed By Club Bouncers Over Spilled Beer

Representational image. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A 29-year-old driver died after being beaten by bouncers in a row that erupted over spilling beer on a woman at a city nightclub, a police source said.

The incident took place late Saturday at a nightclub under the Sarai Rohilla Police Station area. The deceased, Daljeet, was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar. He is survived by his wife, eight-year-old son and father, the source said.

Police have arrested some people in connection with the case, while efforts continue to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects, the source said. According to the source, Daljeet had gone to the club with some of his friends when one of them spilled beer on a woman. The incident triggered an argument, following which the bouncers of the club allegedly assaulted Daljeet. The attack continued despite the group's apologies, the source said.