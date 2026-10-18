ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Draft Policy Proposes 2.5 Lakh Cap On E-Rickshaws To Curb Congestion

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to limit the number of e-rickshaws plying on the streets of the national capital. A draft policy to regulate the operation of e-rickshaws, proposing a cap of 2.5 lakh on the total number of such vehicles in the city, has been released in this regard, officials said.

According to the government, the ever-increasing number of e-rickshaws is contributing to traffic congestion, posing road safety concerns, and causing pollution in many areas. The government has sought suggestions from the public and relevant stakeholders, and the proposal may be subject to changes based on the feedback received.

Over the past few years, e-rickshaws have become a vital mode of public transport in Delhi. They are widely used for commuting between metro stations, markets, residential colonies, and main roads. In many areas, they provide "last-mile connectivity," helping people reach their homes or markets.

On the other hand, there have been frequent complaints about the strain placed on the traffic system due to the growing number of e-rickshaws. Large numbers of these vehicles parked near narrow streets, markets, and metro stations often lead to traffic congestion.

Consequently, the Delhi government is now seeking to bring their numbers, operations, and ownership under a structured regulatory framework. What does the 2.5 lakh limit mean? The core proposal of the draft policy is to cap the total number of e-rickshaws in Delhi at 2.5 lakh. This implies that future registrations and the operation of new e-rickshaws will be regulated in accordance with this limit.

However, it remains unclear how the existing e-rickshaws will be managed once the final policy is implemented. Therefore, it would not be accurate to say at this stage that more than 250,000 e-rickshaws will be immediately removed from the roads.

Maximum of five e-rickshaws per person

The draft also proposes a limit on the ownership of e-rickshaws, allowing an individual to own a maximum of five. The objective is to prevent ownership from becoming concentrated in the hands of a few large owners and to bring greater regulation to the system.

This provision could also affect those who purchase multiple e-rickshaws and rent them out to various drivers. The final rules will clarify how the situation will be handled for owners who currently possess more than five e-rickshaws.