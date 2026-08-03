ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Disaster Management Personnel, Under Contract Since 2009, Get Up To 100% Honorarium Raise

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards making the city's disaster management system more capable, modern, and professional, by raising the honorarium for key positions under the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA), such as Project Officer (PO), District Project Officer (DPO), and Project Coordinator (PC), by up to 100 per cent.

The decision is expected to bring relief to the contractual personnel who had been serving on a limited honorarium, without any revision for the past 16 years. The positions were introduced in 2009 in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). For the last 16 years, these personnel have served as the backbone of Delhi's disaster management system. Yet, throughout this period spanning over a decade and a half, their honorarium was never revised.

While inflation skyrocketed during this time, the challenges associated with disaster management also became increasingly complex. Despite this, the honorarium for POs and DPOs remained stagnant at just Rs 25,000, and for PCs at Rs 20,000.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, these positions were not initially linked to the Delhi government's regular pay structure or equivalent pay scales. Consequently, these personnel were deprived of the periodic pay revisions and Dearness Allowance (DA) benefits enjoyed by other government employees.

Taking into account all these practical aspects and the long-standing demands of the employees, the government has approved a pay structure that increases their honorarium by up to 100 per cent. The CM clarified that this revision is not merely an ex-gratia payment, but a necessary step towards ensuring a fair and competitive pay structure that aligns with the personnel's immense responsibilities, extensive experience, technical expertise, and current circumstances.

Role Of Delhi's Contractual Disaster Management Personnel

Highlighting the utility of these personnel, the CM said these officers do not merely sit in offices handling paperwork, but discharge highly sensitive statutory responsibilities under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Their duties range from preparing district-level disaster management plans, to conducting scientific assessments of various risks.