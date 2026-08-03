Delhi Disaster Management Personnel, Under Contract Since 2009, Get Up To 100% Honorarium Raise
Necessary to ensure fair and competitive pay structure that aligns with their responsibilities, experience, expertise, and circumstances, says Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards making the city's disaster management system more capable, modern, and professional, by raising the honorarium for key positions under the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA), such as Project Officer (PO), District Project Officer (DPO), and Project Coordinator (PC), by up to 100 per cent.
The decision is expected to bring relief to the contractual personnel who had been serving on a limited honorarium, without any revision for the past 16 years. The positions were introduced in 2009 in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). For the last 16 years, these personnel have served as the backbone of Delhi's disaster management system. Yet, throughout this period spanning over a decade and a half, their honorarium was never revised.
While inflation skyrocketed during this time, the challenges associated with disaster management also became increasingly complex. Despite this, the honorarium for POs and DPOs remained stagnant at just Rs 25,000, and for PCs at Rs 20,000.
According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, these positions were not initially linked to the Delhi government's regular pay structure or equivalent pay scales. Consequently, these personnel were deprived of the periodic pay revisions and Dearness Allowance (DA) benefits enjoyed by other government employees.
Taking into account all these practical aspects and the long-standing demands of the employees, the government has approved a pay structure that increases their honorarium by up to 100 per cent. The CM clarified that this revision is not merely an ex-gratia payment, but a necessary step towards ensuring a fair and competitive pay structure that aligns with the personnel's immense responsibilities, extensive experience, technical expertise, and current circumstances.
Role Of Delhi's Contractual Disaster Management Personnel
Highlighting the utility of these personnel, the CM said these officers do not merely sit in offices handling paperwork, but discharge highly sensitive statutory responsibilities under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Their duties range from preparing district-level disaster management plans, to conducting scientific assessments of various risks.
Furthermore, they formulate safety strategies by assessing risks in Delhi's vulnerable areas and populations, coordinate among various departments, and — during any disaster — operate the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) to accelerate real-time relief and rescue operations involving agencies such as the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Services, Police, and the Health Department. They are also actively engaged in capacity building through regular training programmes and mock drills.
It is worth noting that officers handling similar responsibilities in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh receive an honorarium of Rs 45,000-50,000, or more. Additionally, remuneration for contractual posts at a similar level in other Delhi government departments is significantly higher. This situation was not equitable for a high-risk metropolis like the national capital.
The government has also indicated that it will consider welfare measures — such as performance-based annual increments, medical coverage, and capacity building — to further strengthen this cadre in the future.
Compensation For 'Unnatural Deaths' In Delhi Jails
The Delhi government has also notified a scheme to provide compensation to the next of kin or legal heirs of deceased prisoners in cases of unnatural deaths occurring during custody. Under this scheme, compensation ranging from Rs 5-7.5 lakh will be awarded, depending on the circumstances.
CM Gupta stated that this scheme, notified in accordance with the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), will benefit the affected families. According to the notification issued by the Home (General) Department of the Delhi government, this scheme will be implemented under the title ‘Scheme for Payment of Compensation on Account of Death of Prisoners in Delhi Prisons, 2025’.
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