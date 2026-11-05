ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Development Authority Registers 80% Growth In Housing Sales

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has registered an 80 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year with the sale of 9,332 flats in the first seven months of financial year 2026-27.

In the past few months, DDA has launched several housing projects in all three major housing categories, Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and Higher Income Group (HIG).

DDA has sold a total of 9,332 flats across various categories from April to October 2026, against 5,198 flats during the same period last year. “This represents an increase of 4,134 flats in sales, reflecting growing public confidence in DDA’s housing initiatives. The significant growth in housing sales reflects the impact of sustained efforts by DDA, backed by the continuous monitoring and keen oversight of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, towards accelerating the development of Delhi’s sub-cities,” the DDA said in a statement.