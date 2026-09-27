On Camera: Delhi Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Slaps Youth; AAP Seeks Police Action
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma was recorded allegedly slapping a youth who was filming a dispute over road quality, triggering fierce political backlash.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma was caught on camera Sunday allegedly slapping a local youth who was filming a heated argument during a road inspection in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital. The incident triggered a political row, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to file a police complaint.
The confrontation began when the AAP’s local MLA Jarnail Singh arrived at a road construction site and questioned the quality of the project being inspected by Verma, who is the Public Works Department (PWD) minister.
Tensions escalated after Singh and his associates manually pulled a layer of the newly laid road to demonstrate substandard work, sparking a fierce argument between the two leaders and their supporters.
A video, shared by AAP leader and state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, shows Verma losing his temper at a youth who was filming the altercation on his mobile phone and slapping him. The clip quickly went viral, inviting sharp reactions on social media, including from political parties.
Shameful behaviour by Pravesh Verma— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 27, 2026
Parvesh Verma slaps cameraman
मंत्री @p_sahibsingh के सामने विधायक @JarnailSinghAAP ने रोड की असलियत दिखा दी ।
मंत्री ने बौखला कर एक कैमरा वाले को ही थप्पड़ मार दिया । पुलिस सुरक्षा में बच्चे पर हाथ उठाकर तुमने अपना घटियापन दिखा दिया । pic.twitter.com/S79oD7cbKG
“Shameful behaviour by Pravesh Verma; Parvesh Verma slaps cameraman,” Bhardwaj wrote on X. “MLA Jarnail Singh exposed the reality of the road in front of Minister Pravesh Verma. Rattled, the minister slapped the cameraman himself. By raising your hand against a young man while under police protection, you have revealed your own pettiness.”
Other party leaders termed the altercation an “attempt by the ruling party to evade public accountability through intimidation.”
Outraged by the alleged misbehaviour, a delegation of AAP workers led by the MLA Singh marched to the Vikaspuri police station to lodge a formal complaint. He demanded strict legal action against Verma for what he termed unruly and violent conduct.
सड़क निर्माण में भ्रष्टाचार दिखाने पर मोदी जी के मंत्री ने एक युवक को सरे आम थप्पड़ मारा।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2026
मैं कल तिलक नगर जाकर इस सड़क का मुआयना करूंगा। pic.twitter.com/MnKbQ5L0CP
In a post on X, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal demanded the minister’s arrest. “A minister in Modi ji's government publicly slapped a young man for highlighting corruption in road construction... Arrest this minister. I will visit Tilak Nagar tomorrow to inspect this road,” he said.
The Congress party also reacted to the slapping incident, accusing the BJP leadership of being “intoxicated by the arrogance of power”. It also warned that the public would not forget the assault and would ultimately break the ruling party's arrogance.
“A Slap to the Citizen of the Country from the BJP. A young man asked a question about the poor condition of roads to Minister Prahlad Verma in the Delhi government. And then what happened... the minister flew into a rage and slapped the young man in anger. This is the true face of BJP—where leaders-ministers, intoxicated by the arrogance of power, consider themselves 'kings' and the public as mere insects,” Congress posted on X.
देश के नागरिक को BJP का थप्पड़— Congress (@INCIndia) September 27, 2026
दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री प्रवेश वर्मा से एक युवक ने घटिया सड़कों पर सवाल पूछ लिया।
फिर क्या था.. मंत्री जी भड़क गए और गुस्से में युवक को थप्पड़ जड़ दिए।
यही BJP का असली चेहरा है- जहां सत्ता के घमंड में चूर नेता-मंत्री खुद को 'राजा' और जनता को… pic.twitter.com/uxf9pPPjIa
“Let the people keep dying in their games of corruption and commissions, but don't ask any questions. If you do ask a question, you'll get beaten up. BJP, remember—the public doesn't forget anything; it will break your arrogance,” it adds.
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