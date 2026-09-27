ETV Bharat / bharat

On Camera: Delhi Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Slaps Youth; AAP Seeks Police Action

File photo of Delhi Deputy CM Parvesh Verma ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma was caught on camera Sunday allegedly slapping a local youth who was filming a heated argument during a road inspection in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital. The incident triggered a political row, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to file a police complaint.

The confrontation began when the AAP’s local MLA Jarnail Singh arrived at a road construction site and questioned the quality of the project being inspected by Verma, who is the Public Works Department (PWD) minister. Tensions escalated after Singh and his associates manually pulled a layer of the newly laid road to demonstrate substandard work, sparking a fierce argument between the two leaders and their supporters. A video, shared by AAP leader and state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, shows Verma losing his temper at a youth who was filming the altercation on his mobile phone and slapping him. The clip quickly went viral, inviting sharp reactions on social media, including from political parties. “Shameful behaviour by Pravesh Verma; Parvesh Verma slaps cameraman,” Bhardwaj wrote on X. “MLA Jarnail Singh exposed the reality of the road in front of Minister Pravesh Verma. Rattled, the minister slapped the cameraman himself. By raising your hand against a young man while under police protection, you have revealed your own pettiness.”