Delhi Delivery Rider Assaulted, CCTV Video Sparks Outrage; Police Probe On
Highlighting his support for gig workers the same day, AAP MP Raghav Chadha shared a video of him with a delivery partner on Delhi’s roads.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: A shocking incident involving the alleged assault and public humiliation of a delivery rider at a quick-commerce store in East Delhi has sparked outrage, and renewed concerns over the safety, dignity and working conditions of gig workers.
The episode, captured on CCTV, prompted swift police action and brought the issue of gig workers’ rights, protection and social security into sharp focus.
Rider Allegedly Assaulted
The incident took place on Sunday at a store in Kondli, under the jurisdiction of the New Ashok Nagar police station. Police identified the victim as Rishabh Kumar, a delivery rider working with an online delivery platform.
Officials said the rider allegedly took perfume from the store, sprayed it on himself, and the employees noticed. An argument followed.
What followed was humiliating and violent. The store staff forced the rider to squat like a chicken as punishment and then brutally assaulted him; the entire incident was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras. After the video surfaced, police registered an FIR and opened an investigation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhaniya said police received information about a delivery worker being illegally confined and assaulted. “We have identified the victim and registered a case under the relevant sections. The matter is being investigated from all angles, and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” he said.
Officials confirmed that the CCTV footage is being examined and the victim is undergoing a medical examination. Further legal proceedings are underway.
The incident comes just days after another delivery executive was allegedly attacked by two scooter riders in a separate road rage case, intensifying concerns over the growing vulnerability of gig workers.
Growing Concerns Over Gig Workers’ Safety
As cases of violence against delivery workers continue to surface, the issue of their rights and safety has once again come into focus. Gig workers had staged a nationwide symbolic protest on New Year’s Eve, demanding better working conditions, fair pay and social security.
In a related development, the Labour Ministry recently proposed a 90-day annual work threshold as a mandatory eligibility criterion for gig and platform workers to access social security benefits under the Social Security Code, 2020. The draft rules were published on December 31.
Raghav Chadha Voices Solidarity With Gig Workers
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha continued his campaign in support of gig workers on Monday. He shared a video on social media showing what a day in his life is like on Delhi’s roads.
Wearing the jacket of a quick-commerce company, Chadha rode pillion with a delivery partner and visited residential complexes. He delivered parcels. Sharing the self-recorded clip, he wrote, “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned!”
Earlier this month, Chadha welcomed the Centre’s draft social security rules for gig workers, calling them a step towards recognition, protection, and dignity. He had also spent New Year’s Eve with protesting delivery partners at Old Rajinder Nagar. He described their demands for fair wages and social security as “legitimate and just.”
The nationwide strike, jointly called by gig worker unions, saw thousands of delivery partners log off their apps across several states, impacting services in multiple cities.
