Delhi Delivery Rider Assaulted, CCTV Video Sparks Outrage; Police Probe On

New Delhi: A shocking incident involving the alleged assault and public humiliation of a delivery rider at a quick-commerce store in East Delhi has sparked outrage, and renewed concerns over the safety, dignity and working conditions of gig workers.

The episode, captured on CCTV, prompted swift police action and brought the issue of gig workers’ rights, protection and social security into sharp focus.

Rider Allegedly Assaulted

The incident took place on Sunday at a store in Kondli, under the jurisdiction of the New Ashok Nagar police station. Police identified the victim as Rishabh Kumar, a delivery rider working with an online delivery platform.

Officials said the rider allegedly took perfume from the store, sprayed it on himself, and the employees noticed. An argument followed.

What followed was humiliating and violent. The store staff forced the rider to squat like a chicken as punishment and then brutally assaulted him; the entire incident was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras. After the video surfaced, police registered an FIR and opened an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhaniya said police received information about a delivery worker being illegally confined and assaulted. “We have identified the victim and registered a case under the relevant sections. The matter is being investigated from all angles, and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” he said.

Officials confirmed that the CCTV footage is being examined and the victim is undergoing a medical examination. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The incident comes just days after another delivery executive was allegedly attacked by two scooter riders in a separate road rage case, intensifying concerns over the growing vulnerability of gig workers.