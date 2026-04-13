ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Set To Open Tomorrow: A New Era Of Speed, Connectivity And Green Infrastructure

Dehradun/New Delhi: From tomorrow, travel between Delhi and Dehradun in Uttarakhand will no longer be defined by long traffic snarls, bottlenecks and exhausting journeys. As the much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, it promises to transform not just travel time, but the very experience of moving across North India.

Beginning near the Daat Kali Temple in Dehradun, where a modern tunnel cuts through the hills, the expressway symbolises a new phase of infrastructure that combines engineering and ambition. As commuters exit the tunnel onto a wide, seamless stretch of road, the message is clear: distance is shrinking, and speed is redefining mobility.

The 213-km-long expressway will cut travel time to just 2.5-3 hours. (ETV Bharat)

From 6 Hours to 2.5 Hours: A Game-Changer Corridor

The 213-km-long expressway will cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 5-6 hours to just 2.5-3 hours.

Earlier, traffic bottlenecks in Roorkee, Muzaffarnagar and adjoining stretches often made the journey an exhausting affair. Now, commuters can leave in the morning and reach before noon.

“This expressway will completely change the way people travel in North India,” said a senior official associated with the project. The official added, “It is not just about speed, but reliability and comfort.”

A Strategic Corridor Linking Key Regions

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the expressway begins at Akshardham in Delhi and connects major districts of Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, before reaching Dehradun. For these regions, the highway is expected to unlock economic potential, improve logistics and create new investment opportunities.

Experts believe the corridor will act as a catalyst for industrial growth and regional development by bringing smaller towns closer to the national capital.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open tomorrow. (ETV Bharat)

Green Highway Through the Wild: A Rare Balance

What makes this expressway stand out is its strong environmental focus. Passing through ecologically sensitive zones like Rajaji National Park, the project incorporates a nearly 12-km elevated wildlife corridor, considered one of the largest in Asia, to ensure uninterrupted animal movement.

In addition, two elephant corridors have been built, and eight wildlife underpasses have been created. Besides this, noise barriers have been installed to reduce disturbance.

Special lighting is also designed to avoid affecting forest areas.

An official explained, “Every aspect, from lighting to sound control, has been designed to ensure that wildlife is not disturbed. This is development in harmony with nature.”

Engineering Excellence On Display

The expressway is also a showcase of advanced engineering and planning.

Key features include: