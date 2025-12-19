ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Declaration Adopted: WHO Sumit Pledges Stronger Evidence. Regulation For Traditional Medicine

New Delhi: The second World Health Organisation Global Summit on traditional medicine that concluded here on Saturday adopted a Delhi declaration with the commitment to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine besides supporting equitable access to safe and effective traditional medicine through appropriate regulatory mechanisms.

The Global Health Summit on traditional medicine started on Wednesday was jointly organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the government of India under the theme “Restoring balance: The scientific and practice of health and wellbeing.”

The summit brought together ministers, country representatives, policy makers, researchers, innovators, indigenous peoples, traditional medicine practitioners and civil society from more than 100 countries, engaging approximately 800 participants on site and 20000 online and with over 3000 invitees attending the opening and closing ceremony.

Participants affirmed that evidence-based traditional medicine is a living science and shared biocultural heritage that contributes to universal health coverage, resilient health systems, inclusive and sustainable economies, and the health and well-being of people and planet.

Strengthening the evidence base for traditional medicine

Participants committed to implement the WHO traditional medicine research priorities global roadmap. Recognising that less than 1 per cent of global health research funding goes to traditional medicine, participants committed to expanding investment in traditional medicine research infrastructure, workforce and scientifically robust, pluralistic and ethical research methods which incorporate whole systems research, real world evidence etc.

Supporting equitable access to safe and effective traditional medicine through appropriate regulatory mechanisms

Participants committed to strengthen coherent governance and regulatory systems for traditional medicine products, practice and practitioners to ensure safety, quality, effectiveness, accountability, accessibility and public trust with respecting system diversity and biodiversity.