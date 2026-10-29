ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Declaration 2026 Calls For Stronger Multilevel Collaboration For Global Climate Governance

New Delhi: The Delhi Declaration-2026 made a united call by cities and local governments across the Global South for stronger multilevel collaboration and recognition as indispensable partners in global climate governance.

The Delhi Declaration on Local Action for Global Climate Goals was adopted at the ARISE Cities Forum 2026 that concluded in the national capital on Wednesday. Held on October 27 and 28 at the India Habitat Centre, the second edition of the Forum was organized by ICLEI South Asia, in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), with support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Forum brought together more than 200 participants from over 50 cities across more than 18 countries to bring urban voices from across the Global South to the forefront, emphasizing the values of collaboration, sustainability, resilience, and equity in driving climate action through measurable, locally driven initiatives. The two-day Forum comprised three technical plenaries and 14 technical sessions.

The Forum was themed “From Bharat to Antalya — Commit. Implement. Deliver” and the collective ambition, articulated in the Delhi Declaration 2026, will now travel to COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

Delegates releasing the Delhi Declaration 2026 at the valedictory session of ARISE Cities Forum 2026 (PIB)

The valedictory session of theForum saw addresses by Ali Murat Ersoy, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to India; Pravesh Wahi, Mayor of Delhi; Mikiko Tanaka, Head of Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, UNESCAP; Dr Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, State In-Charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi; President, Asiatic Society of Mumbai; Dr Debolina Kundu, Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs; and Gino Van Begin, Secretary General, ICLEI. Samed Ağırbaş, COP31 Climate Champion and President of the Zero Waste Foundation, joined virtually for a special address.

Ersoy, in his address said, “The journey from ‘Bharat to Antalya’ should be a continuum of action. Turkey's host priorities align seamlessly with the Indian approach to climate action, an approach anchored in the timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, ‘the world is one family’.

Wahi said, “ICLEI South Asia has supported Delhi in promoting public transport, expanding the electric bus fleet, and improving last-mile connectivity, working with municipal corporations in Delhi and the National Capital Region to build city leadership, raise awareness, and implement pilot interventions to improve air quality. I commend and thank ICLEI South Asia for this work.”

Tanaka, said, “Cities must move to the centre of national climate action. They should close the gap between national commitment and implementation. Mayors need to sit at the table where national climate commitments are made. Climate finance must reach cities, and cities must be ready to use it. Climate action must not happen in sectoral silos. National climate commitments must translate into local climate action plans. South-South cooperation can help cities accelerate climate action.”

Dr Sahasrabuddhe, in his address said, “The concept of a dormitory city now dominates the discourse around urban administration. In this situation, people do not feel connected to the city where they work, even though it is their workplace. A sense of belonging is therefore important for sustainable urban administration. Cities are not just clusters of buildings, gated communities, and skyscrapers. Cities, after all, are living organisms. For cities to become vibrant centers of sharing and caring, some kind of emotional connection is essential. I therefore urge lawmakers and urban administrators to look into this.”

Ağırbaş said local leaders know what their communities need. "They must have the finance resources and partnership to act. That is why the Delhi Declaration is so relevant. I particularly welcome the Delhi Declaration’s commitment to zero waste, because the future of our planet begins in our home. Let us turn the Declaration into lasting partnership and practical action,” he said in his virtual address.

Similarly, Dr Kundu said The ARISE Delhi Declaration 2026: Local Action for Global Climate Goals sets a collective direction for taking the outcomes of the Forum forward to COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye. "Its emphasis on integrated local action, a just clean energy transition, accessible finance and meaningful community participation reflects the priorities that have brought us together,” she said.

Begin, said, “The ARISE Cities Forum 2026 explored the role of multi-level governance and the cooperation required among all levels of government in the Paris Agreement countries to achieve the Agreement’s targets, at both the national and local levels. We discussed the priorities that need to be set for sub-national planning across sectors, from urban heat to water stress, infrastructure, and mobility".

The Closing Ceremony also marked the launch of the Delhi Biodiversity Map developed by ICLEI South Asia. The ARISE Cities Forum 2026 closed with the adoption of the Delhi Declaration and its formal handover to Begin, marking a key milestone in carrying the Forum’s collective commitments and urban priorities forward to COP31 in Antalya.

Delhi Declaration 2026: Taking the urban ambitions of the Global South to COP31