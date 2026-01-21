Delhi Crime Report 2025: Murder, Rape, Robbery Cases See Sharp Drop In National Capital
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Has Delhi become safer for residents in 2025? That's what the latest crime data released by Delhi Police seems to suggest. According to the release, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, not only has there been a decline in serious and sensitive crimes in the Capital during 2025, but the rate of investigation and disclosure in most cases has also been significantly better.
The figures indicate that continuous monitoring, strict action against criminals and enforcement of law and order, and technical surveillance and public cooperation, have resulted in concrete improvements in crime control.
According to the data, a total of 491 cases of murder were registered in 2025, against 504 in 2024 and 506 in 2023. Out of these, 95.32 per cent of cases were successfully solved. The number of 'attempt to murder' cases also saw a decline to 854 cases in 2025, from 898 cases in 2024, though the 2023 figures of 757 was significantly lower. Of these, the police solved 98.13 per cent of the cases.
There also has been a steady decline in the number of recorded incidents of robbery. In 2023, 1,654 robbery cases were registered, but this fell to 1,510 in 2024 and to 1,326 in 2025. The high rate of solving cases, at 97.51 per cent, also reflects the improved alertness of the police.
In extortion cases, while 212 were registered in 2025, it was 228 in 2024 and 204 in 2023. However, the rate at which extortion cases were solved was a poor 63.68 per cent. The police said they are working on improving these numbers.
There has also been a steady decline in cases of snatching. While 7,886 cases were registered in 2023, and 6,493 in 2024, the number fell to 5,406 in 2025. Of these, 64.22 per cent were resolved.
There is also a steady decline in the number of rape cases registered, from 2,141 in 2023, to 2,076 in 2024 and 1,901 in 2025. Of these, 97.11 per cent were closed.
There has also been a decline in the number of overall crimes related to women. While 1,708 cases (95.20 per cent solving rate) of molestation and other crimes against women were registered in 2025, the number was 2,345 in 2023. Eve-teasing cases also fell, with 89.02 per cent cases getting resolved.
