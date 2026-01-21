ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Crime Report 2025: Murder, Rape, Robbery Cases See Sharp Drop In National Capital

New Delhi: Has Delhi become safer for residents in 2025? That's what the latest crime data released by Delhi Police seems to suggest. According to the release, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, not only has there been a decline in serious and sensitive crimes in the Capital during 2025, but the rate of investigation and disclosure in most cases has also been significantly better.

The figures indicate that continuous monitoring, strict action against criminals and enforcement of law and order, and technical surveillance and public cooperation, have resulted in concrete improvements in crime control.

According to the data, a total of 491 cases of murder were registered in 2025, against 504 in 2024 and 506 in 2023. Out of these, 95.32 per cent of cases were successfully solved. The number of 'attempt to murder' cases also saw a decline to 854 cases in 2025, from 898 cases in 2024, though the 2023 figures of 757 was significantly lower. Of these, the police solved 98.13 per cent of the cases.

There also has been a steady decline in the number of recorded incidents of robbery. In 2023, 1,654 robbery cases were registered, but this fell to 1,510 in 2024 and to 1,326 in 2025. The high rate of solving cases, at 97.51 per cent, also reflects the improved alertness of the police.