ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court To Conduct Daily Hearings In MCOCA Case Against AAP Leader Naresh Balyan

New Delhi: A Delhi court will conduct daily hearings starting July 27 to frame charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Naresh Balyan in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special Judge Vishal Gogne ordered daily hearings on the framing of charges from July 27 to August 7. The Delhi Police has also sought to declare absconding accused Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before the court despite repeated non-bailable warrants. The accused are allegedly associated with an organised crime syndicate headed by gangster Sangwan.

Earlier, on June 9, the court had issued a second non-bailable warrant against Sangwan and ordered him to appear today. However, he failed to present himself before the court.

During the hearing on June 3, the court had inquired about the absconding accused, Sangwan, and the investigating officer had informed the court that his whereabouts were unknown.