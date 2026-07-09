Delhi Court To Conduct Daily Hearings In MCOCA Case Against AAP Leader Naresh Balyan
The court has set proceedings from July 27 against Naresh Balyan, while Delhi Police sought that accused Kapil Sangwan be declared a proclaimed offender.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court will conduct daily hearings starting July 27 to frame charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Naresh Balyan in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Special Judge Vishal Gogne ordered daily hearings on the framing of charges from July 27 to August 7. The Delhi Police has also sought to declare absconding accused Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before the court despite repeated non-bailable warrants. The accused are allegedly associated with an organised crime syndicate headed by gangster Sangwan.
Earlier, on June 9, the court had issued a second non-bailable warrant against Sangwan and ordered him to appear today. However, he failed to present himself before the court.
During the hearing on June 3, the court had inquired about the absconding accused, Sangwan, and the investigating officer had informed the court that his whereabouts were unknown.
The court also noted that the Delhi Police, in its charge sheet, had sought a trial against Sangwan in absentia under Section 356 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court observed that under Section 356(1), it is mandatory to issue two consecutive warrants separated by a gap of at least 30 days, before proceedings for a trial in absentia can begin.
The Delhi Police had filed the sixth supplementary charge sheet in the case on April 17. Earlier, on January 24, the court had taken cognisance of the fifth supplementary charge sheet filed against another accused, Manoj Yadav.
According to the Delhi Police, the matter concerning conversations between Naresh Balyan and the gangster dates back to 2023, and an FIR regarding this was registered in the same year.
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