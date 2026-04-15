ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In Shikohpur Land Deal Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of an Enforcement Directorate chargesheet against businessman Robert Vadra in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur. Special Judge Sushant Changotra directed Vadra and the other accused in the case to appear before it on May 16. A reasoned order is awaited.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the chargesheet against Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, last July. It was the first time that any probe agency filed a chargesheet against 57-year-old Vadra in a criminal case. In April 2025, the ED had questioned Vadra for three consecutive days.

The probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal at Manesar-Shikohpur (now Sector 83) in Haryana’s Gurugram district. The deal was done in February 2008 by a company named Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was a director earlier, under which it purchased a 3.5-acre land in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore.