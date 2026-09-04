ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of Chargesheet In Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Case

FILE - A view of the Malviya Nagar Hotel fire that took place on June 3, 2026 in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the police in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case, where 23 people lost their lives on June 3 this year.

Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap was hearing arguments on consideration of the chargesheet filed against the hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and two others for allegedly flouting bed-and-breakfast (B&B) rules to run the 26-room establishment despite the rejection of an earlier application for a hotel licence.

In an order dated September 3, the court said, “The present chargesheet has been filed against three accused…Perusal of the chargesheet reveals that the allegations levelled against the accused persons and the material on record are prima facie sufficient to proceed with the case. Accordingly, this court takes cognisance of the offences mentioned in the charge sheet.”

Earlier, on September 1, Delhi Police chargesheeted Bajaj, Jay Mishra, the manager-cum-accountant, and Keshav Negi, the cook, in the hotel fire case, alleging that the establishment was being operated in violation of B&B norms, which permitted only six rooms.

The court said there were sufficient grounds to proceed against all three accused persons and listed the matter for arguments on charge for September 17. The nearly 1,500-page chargesheet was filed before the court containing judicial and medical documents and other enclosures. Statements of more than 130 witnesses were recorded during the investigation, police said.

Bajaj had initially applied for a hotel licence around two years ago, but his application was rejected because the property had only one entry and exit point and lacked a fire exit, according to the investigators. He did not reapply for the licence and instead operated the property under the B&B framework, police alleged. The establishment had 26 rooms despite the permission for only six.

Police also alleged that Mishra, Bajaj's close associate and the frontman handling the business, submitted a false affidavit and that they were not residing at the premises despite the B&B rules requiring the owner or operator to stay there.