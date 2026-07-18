ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of Charge Sheet In Rape-Murder Case Of IRS Officer Daughter

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against a former domestic help accused in the rape and killing of the 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer here. Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakran was hearing arguments on charge against Rahul Meena and took cognisance of the charge sheet.

The court directed the police to preserve all the video evidence in the case and provide the details to the defence counsel. It then listed the matter for scrutiny of documents on August 1.

The charge sheet was filed before the court on Thursday, after the completion of the investigation by the Amar Colony police station in southeast Delhi. The matter was listed for hearing Saturday, the officials said.

The victim, an IIT graduate preparing for the civil services examination, was found dead by her parents at their Kailash Hills residence in East of Kailash on the morning of April 22 after they returned home from a gym.

According to police, Meena (23), who was dismissed from his job in February over alleged financial misconduct, entered the house early that morning by using his prior knowledge of a spare key kept on the premises. Police said he raped the woman and strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable after she resisted his demand for money.

Police said Meena then stole cash amounting to between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, changed into the victim's brother's clothes and fled the house. Police said the charge sheet states that fingerprints, palm prints and thumb impressions lifted from the crime scene match those of the accused, while DNA profiling has conclusively matched his DNA with the biological evidence found during the probe.

"The investigation was supported by extensive scientific examinations carried out by experts from the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) and the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL).

"Exhibits collected from the crime scene and other locations were examined by the Physics, Chemistry and Biology divisions of the CFSL, and the forensic reports yielded positive results, corroborating the prosecution's case," a senior police officer said.