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Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Refusing Probe Into Sonia Gandhi’s Electoral Roll Case

In the Sonia Gandhi electoral roll case, the Delhi court said the magistrate's order was non-speaking and shows non-application of mind.

Sonia Gandhi
FILE - Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Delhi court sets aside magistrate's order refusing to probe Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's inclusion in electoral rolls 3 years before acquiring citizenship.

In the Sonia Gandhi electoral roll case, the Delhi court said the magistrate's order was non-speaking and shows non-application of mind.

The Court further said the magistrate's order branded the complaint as lacking particulars and suffers from a manifest error of law.

The Court remands the matter back to the magistrate to pass a speaking order and directs a fresh hearing of arguments.

This is a developing story. More details to follow...

TAGGED:

SONIA GANDHI
SONIA GANDHI CITIZENSHIP
SONIA GANDHI VOTER LIST
SONIA GANDHI ELECTORAL ROLL CASE

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