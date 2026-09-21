Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Refusing Probe Into Sonia Gandhi’s Electoral Roll Case
In the Sonia Gandhi electoral roll case, the Delhi court said the magistrate's order was non-speaking and shows non-application of mind.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi court sets aside magistrate's order refusing to probe Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's inclusion in electoral rolls 3 years before acquiring citizenship.
In the Sonia Gandhi electoral roll case, the Delhi court said the magistrate's order was non-speaking and shows non-application of mind.
The Court further said the magistrate's order branded the complaint as lacking particulars and suffers from a manifest error of law.
The Court remands the matter back to the magistrate to pass a speaking order and directs a fresh hearing of arguments.
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