ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Refusing Probe Into Sonia Gandhi’s Electoral Roll Case

New Delhi: The Delhi court sets aside magistrate's order refusing to probe Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's inclusion in electoral rolls 3 years before acquiring citizenship.

In the Sonia Gandhi electoral roll case, the Delhi court said the magistrate's order was non-speaking and shows non-application of mind.

The Court further said the magistrate's order branded the complaint as lacking particulars and suffers from a manifest error of law.