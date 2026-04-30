ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Sets Aside Magistrate's Order Summoning BJP MLA Karnail Singh For Defamation

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday set aside a magistrate’s order taking cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendar Jain against BJP MLA Karnail Singh, underlining that the order, which also summoned Singh, did not consider the exceptions to the offence of defamation.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh was hearing Singh’s revision plea challenging the magisterial court order on various grounds, including that it failed to determine whether the essential ingredients of the offence under Section 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were met, particularly in the light of some of its exceptions.

The judge said, “The (BNS) provision defines defamation as the making or publication of an imputation with the intention, knowledge or reason to believe that it will harm the reputation of another. However, the provision itself incorporates exceptions which limit the scope of the offence.”

He said the first exception protected a statement which was true and made for the public good, while the second and third recognised that the conduct of public servants and persons dealing with public questions was open to comment, provided such opinion was expressed in good faith and confined to their public conduct.

The ninth exception, additionally, protected statements made in good faith for the protection of one's own interest, the interest of another, or for the public good, the judge said.

“Thus, the offence (of defamation) cannot be read in isolation from these exceptions. They are part of the statutory scheme and define the permissible limits of speech,” he said.

“If, from the complaint and the statements of witnesses, the alleged imputation appears to fall within one of these categories, that circumstance is relevant while forming an opinion on whether sufficient grounds exist to proceed,” the judge said.

He noted that the magisterial court’s complete exclusion of the exceptions from consideration was not justified.

“The trial court (magisterial court) was required to examine whether, on the material placed by the complainant itself, the alleged statements could be said to fall, even prima facie, within the scope of the exceptions invoked.”

“A mere observation that such issues can be considered only at trial does not meet the requirement of judicial scrutiny, particularly when the proposed accused has been granted an opportunity of hearing,” Judge Singh said.

He underlined that where the statement concerned the conduct of a public servant or a matter of public concern, a degree of caution was required before issuing the process.