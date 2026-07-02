ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Sends Senior Haryana Cadre IPS Officer To 14 Days' Judicial Custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the CBI's plea seeking further custodial interrogation of Haryana cadre IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat arrested in an alleged Rs 3 crore bribery case linked to the agency's probe into a fake drug manufacturing racket.

The 2012-batch IPS officer, posted on central deputation in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), was produced before Special Judge Sushant Changotra around 4 pm after completion of his one-day CBI custody.

The agency sought an extension of his custody, saying it needed to unearth the larger conspiracy, ascertain the source of funds and its beneficiaries, besides confronting him with other co-accused persons.

The public prosecutor alleged that during the interrogation, the accused remained "evasive", misled the investigation and failed to explain several financial transactions.

After detailed arguments, the judge noted that the accused had a conspiratorial meeting with other co-accused persons on May 14, and asked, "Is there a record of the financial transaction after the alleged meeting?

"N Raja (co-accused) came to meet him on May 14. Is there any transaction after that?" he asked.

He again posed a question to the prosecution: "You are saying he (accused) gave contradictory and evasive replies and illogical explanations (during custodial interrogation). Contradictory, evasive replies in which sense?"

The judge then asked the prosecutor to submit the record of financial transactions and noted that there were no transactions after the so-called "conspiracy meeting" on May 14.

"If you are relying upon a document and there is no such document, what does it say about your conduct? You take your time but provide the relevant document," he said.