Delhi Court Sends NEET Paper Leak Accused Dhananjay Lokhande To Six Days CBI Custody
The CBI alleged that NEET question papers were circulated on WhatsApp and Telegram before the nationwide May 3 examination.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case accused Dhananjay Lokhande to six days’ Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody as the agency continued its probe into the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper.
Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the agency's plea for custodial interrogation after investigators told the court that Lokhande was allegedly involved in circulating the leaked question paper before the exam.
According to the CBI, the accused Manisha Waghmare allegedly shared the NEET question paper with Lokhande, who later passed it on to the co-accused, Shubham Khairnar. The agency told the court that the larger conspiracy behind the leak was still being investigated.
Lokhande was arrested in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar and brought to Delhi on transit remand. During the hearing, his lawyer alleged that he had not been informed of the grounds for his arrest and was forced to sign blank papers.
Five Other Accused In CBI Custody
The court also sent five other accused to CBI custody in connection with the case. They include Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram.
Shubham Khairnar was arrested in Mumbai on May 13 and later brought to Delhi on transit remand.
The CBI alleged that the NEET question paper was circulated in PDF format through WhatsApp and Telegram before the examination held on May 3.
According to investigators, Yash Yadav allegedly shared Physics, Chemistry and Biology question papers in PDF format through Telegram on April 29. The agency claimed Mangilal Biwal had approached Yadav through Shubham Khairnar to arrange the leaked paper for his son in return for Rs 10-12 lakh.
Investigators further alleged that after receiving the papers, Mangilal got printouts made and distributed them among his son Aman Biwal, relatives and other acquaintances.
The CBI registered the case on May 12 based on a complaint filed by Varun Bhardwaj, Director in the Higher Education Department of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Following allegations of a paper leak, the government cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination and later ordered a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. The examination will now be conducted again on June 21.
Also Read: