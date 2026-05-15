ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Sends NEET Paper Leak Accused Dhananjay Lokhande To Six Days CBI Custody

A Delhi court sent the accused, Dhananjay Lokhande, to CBI custody. for six days ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak case accused Dhananjay Lokhande to six days’ Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody as the agency continued its probe into the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the agency's plea for custodial interrogation after investigators told the court that Lokhande was allegedly involved in circulating the leaked question paper before the exam.

According to the CBI, the accused Manisha Waghmare allegedly shared the NEET question paper with Lokhande, who later passed it on to the co-accused, Shubham Khairnar. The agency told the court that the larger conspiracy behind the leak was still being investigated.

Lokhande was arrested in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar and brought to Delhi on transit remand. During the hearing, his lawyer alleged that he had not been informed of the grounds for his arrest and was forced to sign blank papers.

Five Other Accused In CBI Custody

The court also sent five other accused to CBI custody in connection with the case. They include Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram.