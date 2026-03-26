ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Sends 2 Men To 11 Days NIA Custody Murder Of Bangladesh Leader Hadi

An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka on December 15, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sent two men accused of killing Bangladeshi political activist Osman Hadi, whose daylight murder sparked widespread violence in the neighbouring country, to 11-day NIA custody.

The two Bangladesh nationals, Faisal Karim Masud alias Rahul (37) and Alamgir Hossain (34), residents of Patuakhali and Dhaka, respectively, were arrested by the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on the intervening night of March 7 and 8 after being apprehended from the border town of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district.

They were brought to the national capital on a transit remand by the National Investigation Agency on the evening of March 23, and the anti-terror agency produced them before the court the next day. During the proceedings on Tuesday, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi sought NIA custody of the accused, saying a detailed probe was needed to unearth the whole conspiracy.

Allowing the agency's plea, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma sent them to NIA custody for 11 days.