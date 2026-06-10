ETV Bharat / bharat

Death Of Woman In Celebratory Firing: Delhi Court Seeks Report From Jail Authorities Against BJP MLA

New Delhi: A court in Delhi has sought a report from the jail authorities on the quantum of sentence for Raju Singh, a BJP MLA from the Sahebganj assembly constituency of Bihar, who was convicted in a case involving the death of a woman during celebratory firing on New Year's Eve in 2018.

The probation report was sought by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, with the Special Judge Vishal Gogne fixing the next date of hearing of the case for the sentence on July 3. A probation report includes a detailed description of the crime, the victim's statement, as well as recommendations regarding the appropriate punishment for the convict.

The court had earlier convicted the BJP leader after a woman named Archana Gupta died during celebratory firing on the occasion of a New Year's Eve party in 2018 at "Rose Farm" in Ambedkar Colony, Mandi village. According to the complainant, Vikas Gupta, his wife had hugged the BJP MLA, after which the latter moved towards the DJ area to dance. During this time, he observed that the convict, his security guards, and others fired their weapons into the air.

Five minutes later, Gupta saw the BJP leader firing into the air again, and his wife collapsed. After he rushed towards her, he found her unconscious and blood smeared on her face. Subsequently, the woman's husband, accompanied by some guests, took her to the hospital; however, she succumbed to her injuries.