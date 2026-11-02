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Delhi Court Reserves Order On CBI's Plea Seeking Transit Remand Of Sourabh Chandrakar

Sourabh Chandrakar being taken from the CBI headquarter ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on the CBI's plea seeking two-day transit remand of Sourabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin in the Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev online betting app case. Principal District and Sessions Judge Nikhil Chopra said that the order would be pronounced at 4.30 pm.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought his transit remand to produce the accused before a special court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Chandrakar's counsel opposed the agency's plea, saying his client had been extradited from Oman in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case and not in the CBI case. Earlier on Sunday, the CBI extradited Chandrakar from Oman.