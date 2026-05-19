ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Rejects Umar Khalid's Interim Bail Plea For Family Grounds

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the interim bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case, observing that the reasons cited by him for temporary release were not reasonable.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court rejected Khalid's plea seeking 15 days' interim bail to attend the Chehlum ceremony of his late uncle and to take care of his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery on June 2.

Khalid's uncle, Khursheed Ahmad Khan, passed away on April 10, while the 40th-day ritual is scheduled for May 24 in Delhi. In his plea, Khalid also stated that his mother had been advised to undergo surgery for lump excision at a private hospital and that, being the only son, he needed to assist her before and after the procedure.

Court Says Grounds For Interim Bail Not Sufficient

The court noted that Khalid had previously been granted interim bail on multiple occasions and had complied with all bail conditions. However, it observed that every bail plea must be considered independently on its own merits.

The judge said, "Not only the applicant but other co-accused persons have been granted interim bail, and they never flouted the conditions imposed by the court, but it does not mean that on every occasion whenever the accused seeks bail, the court should grant the same."