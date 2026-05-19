Delhi Court Rejects Umar Khalid's Interim Bail Plea For Family Grounds
The court observed Umar Khalid's reasons for seeking interim bail were not compelling enough to justify temporary release from custody
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the interim bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case, observing that the reasons cited by him for temporary release were not reasonable.
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court rejected Khalid's plea seeking 15 days' interim bail to attend the Chehlum ceremony of his late uncle and to take care of his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery on June 2.
Khalid's uncle, Khursheed Ahmad Khan, passed away on April 10, while the 40th-day ritual is scheduled for May 24 in Delhi. In his plea, Khalid also stated that his mother had been advised to undergo surgery for lump excision at a private hospital and that, being the only son, he needed to assist her before and after the procedure.
Court Says Grounds For Interim Bail Not Sufficient
The court noted that Khalid had previously been granted interim bail on multiple occasions and had complied with all bail conditions. However, it observed that every bail plea must be considered independently on its own merits.
The judge said, "Not only the applicant but other co-accused persons have been granted interim bail, and they never flouted the conditions imposed by the court, but it does not mean that on every occasion whenever the accused seeks bail, the court should grant the same."
Rejecting the plea related to the Chehlum ceremony, the court observed that attending the ritual of an uncle was not an urgent or compelling ground for interim bail. The judge further remarked that if the relationship was so close, Khalid would have sought interim bail immediately after his uncle’s death.
On the issue of his mother's surgery, the court said Khalid himself had informed the court that he had five sisters and his father was also available to support her. The prosecution had argued that the surgery was a minor procedure requiring only local anaesthesia.
"There seems to be no actual requirement of help from the side of the applicant," the court observed while dismissing the plea.
Linked To Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case
Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on September 13, 2020, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
The violence, which broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), had left at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured. Delhi Police has alleged that several student activists and protest organisers conspired to engineer the riots. Khalid and others have denied the allegations.
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