ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Rejects Third Bail Plea Of PFI Founder E Abubacker In UAPA Case

New Delhi: The Special NIA Court in New Delhi has rejected the third bail application of E Abubacker, founding Chairman of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court had recently framed charges against PFI leaders, including E Abubacker and other accused persons, under allegations related to terror conspiracy, terror funding and conspiracy to wage war against the country.

Abubacker, who was arrested in 2022, had sought bail citing delay in the trial, along with grounds related to his health condition, speedy trial and changes in legal provisions concerning bail under UAPA cases. Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application after considering the submissions made by the counsel for the accused and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court said that the aspect of delay is not to be appreciated in isolation. The circumstances which are prevailing in this case have to be appreciated for the purpose of appreciating the aspect of delay in trial. "Those circumstances include the gravity of the offence, workload on this court, number of accused persons involved, number of counsels representing accused persons and likewise," the Special Judge said on July 15.

The court said that the Counsel for the accused has not referred to these factors while raising the issue of delay in the trial. As such, his argument is not based on any reasons. "The pendency of matter before the concerned court where the charge-sheet is filed, the reason for delay and other administrative aspects are not highlighted by learned Counsel for the accused. Therefore, the delay in the trial, it is meritless. Same stands dismissed," the Special Judge held.