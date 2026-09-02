ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Rejects Plea By Paper Leak Accused Seeking Forensic Report Before Framing Of Charges

New Delhi: A fast-track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has rejected a plea filed by paper leak case accused Dhananjay Lokhande, who had sought access to the forensic report before arguments on framing of charges. Special Judge Ajay Gupta dismissed the application.

The court observed that the hearing on framing of charges was required to be based on the documents submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The forensic report was not among those documents.

The CBI informed the court that the forensic report could be provided only after it was received from the laboratory and that it was not part of the chargesheet. The court, therefore, found no merit in the accused's demand for the report before the framing of charges.

On August 22, the court had rejected Lokhande's application seeking a copy of his arrest memo. Earlier, on August 14, the court had permitted the CBI to conduct further investigation into the case. On August 12, the court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI against 13 accused.