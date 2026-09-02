Delhi Court Rejects Plea By Paper Leak Accused Seeking Forensic Report Before Framing Of Charges
The CBI informed the court that the forensic report could be provided only after it was received from the laboratory.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
New Delhi: A fast-track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has rejected a plea filed by paper leak case accused Dhananjay Lokhande, who had sought access to the forensic report before arguments on framing of charges. Special Judge Ajay Gupta dismissed the application.
The court observed that the hearing on framing of charges was required to be based on the documents submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The forensic report was not among those documents.
The CBI informed the court that the forensic report could be provided only after it was received from the laboratory and that it was not part of the chargesheet. The court, therefore, found no merit in the accused's demand for the report before the framing of charges.
On August 22, the court had rejected Lokhande's application seeking a copy of his arrest memo. Earlier, on August 14, the court had permitted the CBI to conduct further investigation into the case. On August 12, the court took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI against 13 accused.
The accused named in the chargesheet include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
All 13 accused are currently in judicial custody. The CBI registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238 and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused have also been booked under Sections 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
The court had earlier refused to permit the CBI to conduct lie detector tests on three accused, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal.
During the hearing on the chargesheet, the CBI told the court that the FIR in the case was registered on May 12, following which the investigation was launched with the assistance of 72 officers and eight cyber-forensic experts. As part of the investigation, the agency conducted raids at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other states.
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