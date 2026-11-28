Delhi Court Questions Police On Transfer Of Complaint Over Sonia Gandhi Electoral Roll 'Forgery'
Sonia Gandhi is facing a complaint over her name being included in the electoral roll three years before getting citizenship.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has questioned the police for transferring the complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi about her inclusion in the electoral rolls three years before her Indian citizenship from one police station to another.
The police had informed the court through an action taken report (ATR) that the complaint was transferred from the IP Estate police station to the Tughlak Road police station as the matter pertains to the latter's jurisdiction. On November 18, the court had directed the Delhi Police to file the ATR.
The court questioned the police regarding the legal provision under which the complaint was transferred. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi has scheduled the next hearing of the case on December 14.
Earlier, the complainant, advocate Vikas Tripathi, submitted copies of electoral rolls for the years 1980, 1981, and 1983 to the court. The complaint alleged that Gandhi’s name was included in the electoral roll of the New Delhi assembly constituency in 1980, even as she was granted Indian citizenship only in 1983.
According to the complaint, her name was subsequently removed from the electoral roll in 1982 and re-included in 1983. The petitioner claimed that after Gandhi applied for Indian citizenship in April 1983, she received it that same year.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia had dismissed the complaint on September 11, and the order was challenged before the Sessions Court. On September 21, Special Judge Vishal Gogne referred the matter back to the Magistrate’s Court for reconsideration.
The complaint has alleged that forged documents may have been used to get the name included in the electoral roll in 1980 and sought registration of an FIR against Gandhi for the offense. The Magistrate’s Court, however, has not issued a notice to Gandhi or the Delhi Police regarding the matter.
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