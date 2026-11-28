ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Questions Police On Transfer Of Complaint Over Sonia Gandhi Electoral Roll 'Forgery'

Representational Image. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has questioned the police for transferring the complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi about her inclusion in the electoral rolls three years before her Indian citizenship from one police station to another.

The police had informed the court through an action taken report (ATR) that the complaint was transferred from the IP Estate police station to the Tughlak Road police station as the matter pertains to the latter's jurisdiction. On November 18, the court had directed the Delhi Police to file the ATR.

The court questioned the police regarding the legal provision under which the complaint was transferred. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi has scheduled the next hearing of the case on December 14. Earlier, the complainant, advocate Vikas Tripathi, submitted copies of electoral rolls for the years 1980, 1981, and 1983 to the court. The complaint alleged that Gandhi’s name was included in the electoral roll of the New Delhi assembly constituency in 1980, even as she was granted Indian citizenship only in 1983.