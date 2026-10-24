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Delhi Court Orders Trial Of Yasin Malik, Engineer Rashid, 5 Others In Money Laundering Case

File photo of Engineer Rashid ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: A court here has ordered the trial of jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik, Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, and five others in a money laundering case linked to alleged funding from Pakistan through hawala channels for secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered framing of charges against the seven accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after finding sufficient material on record to raise a strong suspicion of their involvement in the offence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 8.94 crore were generated and received, routed, transferred, concealed, possessed, acquired and used by the accused through various channels. The accused include Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Masarat Alam, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Naval Kishore Kapoor, and M/s Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd. The ED case stems from a 2017 National Investigation Agency (NIA) case in which charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked.