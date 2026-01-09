ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Family In Land-for-Job Scam

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and many others involved in the alleged 'land-for-job' corruption case under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts delivered the order after reserving his decision on December 19. The court will proceed against the accused under Sections 120B, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The CBI has named Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and several of their associates as accused in the case. Summons were issued earlier to all involved to appear before the court.

The case relates to alleged irregular appointments made in the Group-D category of the West Central Railway Zone, headquartered in Jabalpur, during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. According to the CBI, railway jobs were granted in exchange for parcels of land that were either gifted or transferred to Lalu’s family members or entities linked to them.

Investigators claim many of these land deals were carried out at prices below market value, often through cash transactions and involved 'benami' properties. The agency has termed the entire process a criminal conspiracy and misuse of official position.