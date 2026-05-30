ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh, 15 Others In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday ordered framing of charges against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and 15 others in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma said that "prima facie, there is sufficient material on record based upon which a strong suspicion is raised against all accused".

The persons "have to be charged with the offence (of money laundering) under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, punishable under Section 4 of PMLA", the ASJ said.

Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police in 2017 and by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021.

According to the prosecution, Sukash Chandrashekhar was running an organised criminal network from inside jail and was impersonating senior government officials, including officers from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Besides Sukesh Chandrasekhar alias Sukash Chandrashekhar, the accused include his wife Leena Maria Paul alias Leena Paulose, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepak Ramnani, Pradeep Ramdanee, B Mohanraj, Arun Muthu, D Kamlesh Kothari and Pinky Irani.

The other accused were namely Pooja Singh, Dharam Singh Meena, Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Sunder Bora, Komal Poddar, Jitender Narula, Avinash Kumar and Jai Prakash Singhal.

It is alleged that by using spoofed calls, encrypted applications and fabricated identities, complainant Aditi Singh and her family members were induced to part with huge sums of money.