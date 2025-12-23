ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Cong MP Karti Chidambaram In Chinese Visa Scam Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the framing of charges against Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and six others in connection with the Chinese visa scam case. Special Judge (CBI) Dig Vinay Singh, who was hearing the case against Karti Chidambaram and seven others, ordered the framing of charges against seven accused and discharged one named Chetan Shrivastava in the case.

In an order dated December 23, the court ordered the framing of charges against the seven accused for the alleged offence of criminal conspiracy. The detailed order is awaited. Earlier in October 2024, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram and others in connection with alleged bribery in facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for a power company in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram, was the Union Home Minister.

In its charge sheet submitted before a special court, the CBI had named Karti Chidambaram, the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, his alleged close associate S Bhaskararaman, Talawandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), a subsidiary of Vedanta, and Mumbai-based Bell Tools, through which bribes were allegedly routed.

The agency has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Other charge-sheeted accused include Viral Mehta, Anup Agarwal, Mansoor Siddiqui and Chetan Shrivastava, they said.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet after two years of probe into its FIR registered in 2022, where it had alleged that the Punjab-based TSPL was setting up a 1980 MW thermal power plant and the work was outsourced to Chinese company Shandong Electric Power Construction Corp (SEPCO). The project was running behind its schedule, and the company was allegedly facing the prospect of a penalty.

The CBI FIR, which contained findings of the investigating officer who undertook the preliminary inquiry, alleged that an executive of TSPL approached Karti Chidambaram through his "close associate/front man" Bhaskararaman.