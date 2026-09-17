ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Issues Notice To NIA On Us National Van Dyke’s Bail Plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency on a bail plea moved by US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke arrested in a terror conspiracy case for alleged links to ethnic armed groups in India, sources said. According to court sources, Special Judge Prashant Sharma issued a notice to the NIA on Van Dyke’s bail plea. They said that the agency has to file its reply by September 18.

Earlier this month, the agency had filed a chargesheet against Van Dyke and six Ukrainian citizens for illegal entry, stay and movement in India, but did not invoke the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).