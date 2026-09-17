Delhi Court Issues Notice To NIA On Us National Van Dyke’s Bail Plea
Earlier this month, NIA had filed a chargesheet against Van Dyke and six Ukrainian citizens for illegal entry, stay and movement in India
By PTI
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency on a bail plea moved by US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke arrested in a terror conspiracy case for alleged links to ethnic armed groups in India, sources said. According to court sources, Special Judge Prashant Sharma issued a notice to the NIA on Van Dyke’s bail plea. They said that the agency has to file its reply by September 18.
Earlier this month, the agency had filed a chargesheet against Van Dyke and six Ukrainian citizens for illegal entry, stay and movement in India, but did not invoke the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The NIA chargesheet accused the seven of offences under sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act and said, "more time is required to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under UAPA."
After their arrest, the NIA had told the court that the accused were being probed for a wide-ranging terror conspiracy, including assistance to ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar, and imparting drone training to them.