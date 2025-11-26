ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Issues Notice To CBI On Rabri Devi's Plea Seeking Transfer Of Graft Case To Another Judge

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a response from the CBI on a plea filed by former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi seeking transfer of the IRCTC hotel scam case to a different judge.

Principal and Sessions Judge Dinesh Bhatt was hearing the plea of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and issued the notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court, however, refused to stay the ongoing trial proceedings in the CBI case.

Earlier on Monday, she moved a plea seeking transfer of the CBI and ED cases registered against her to another court, saying she had a reasonable apprehension that “fair and impartial justice” would not be rendered.