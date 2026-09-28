ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Issues Notice In Women Wrestlers' Appeal Against Brij Bhushan's Acquittal

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday issued notice on the appeal filed by four women wrestlers against a magistrate's verdict acquitting former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case.

The criminal appeal filed on September 25 has also assailed the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar of the criminal intimidation charge in the case. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh issued notice to Singh, Tomar and the state. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on October 9.

On August 3 this year, the magisterial court acquitted former BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, including world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, citing lack of evidence. The court also acquitted Tomar.