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Delhi Court Issues Bailable Warrants Against Youtuber Dhruv Rathee In 2018 Defamation Case

Development comes days after court issued fresh summons to Rathee on October 12, noting that complainant had been trying to serve him for several years.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, October 11, 2026.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : October 17, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case filed by a BJP IT Cell member after a process server reported that his house was locked while attempting to serve a summons notice.

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain issued the warrants in the case filed by Vikas Pandey, who accused Rathee of defamation over a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. The detailed order is awaited.

The court has listed the matter for further proceedings on October 31. The development comes days after the court issued fresh summons to Rathee on October 12, noting that the complainant had been trying to serve him for several years. In the order, the court directed that fresh summons be issued to Rathee at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Appearing for Pandey, Advocate Samaksh Sharma had submitted that Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria and had come to India for the Cockroach Janata Party's protests in Delhi. The court noted that Rathee was initially summoned in July 2019.

Also Read:

  1. 'Kidnapped Not Detained...I Was, Am And Will Be An Indian': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee After Being Released
  2. CJP Protest: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Released From Detention, Warned Against Going To Jantar Mantar

TAGGED:

YOUTUBER DHRUV RATHEE
DELHI COURT
WARRANTS AGAINST DHRUV RATHEE
2018 DEFAMATION CASE

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