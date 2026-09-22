Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Cousin's Wedding From October 4 To 10
Imam's regular bail plea is pending before the Delhi High Court, which is scheduled to hear the matter on September 30.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Karkardooma Court has granted interim bail to Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the Delhi violence, to attend his cousin's wedding. The court has allowed him interim bail from October 4 to October 10.
Imam is facing prosecution in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other penal provisions. The court granted interim bail to enable him to attend his cousin's wedding ceremonies during the specified period.
Earlier, on March 9, the court had also granted Imam 10 days' interim bail to attend his younger brother's wedding.
Imam has filed a regular bail petition before the Delhi High Court, which is scheduled to hear the matter on September 30. The High Court had earlier issued notice to the Delhi Police on Imam's plea challenging the trial court's refusal to grant him regular bail.
A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan had sought the police's response and posted the matter for further hearing.
Supreme Court Had Rejected Bail Pleas Of Imam, Umar Khalid
On January 5, the Supreme Court rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The trial court had subsequently dismissed their regular bail pleas, relying on the Supreme Court's order and the circumstances it laid down for renewing their pleas.
The Supreme Court had held that the prosecution material disclosed prima facie grounds attracting the statutory restrictions under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.
On January 5, the Supreme Court also granted bail to five other accused — Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rahman, Shadab Ahmed and Mohammad Salim Khan.
Subsequently, on May 22, the Supreme Court granted six months' interim bail to accused Khalid Saifi and Tasleem Ahmed. The court also referred the question of whether prolonged incarceration and delay in trial could justify bail despite the restrictions under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA to a larger Bench.
Four other accused in the case had already been granted bail. They include Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal.
Delhi Police Opposes Bail Plea
The Delhi Police has opposed the bail pleas of Imam and Umar Khalid before the High Court. The prosecution has described them as "masterminds" of the alleged conspiracy and argued that their fresh pleas were not maintainable in view of the Supreme Court's January 5 order.
Police filed a chargesheet against 18 accused in the case registered under the UAPA. The accused named in the case include Safoora Zargar, Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha, Shifa Ur Rahman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohammad Salim Khan, Athar Khan, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita.
The case relates to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots. At least 53 people were killed and a large number of people were injured in the violence.
Also Read:
- 2020 Delhi Riots: HC To Hear Bail Pleas By Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In UAPA Case On September 30
- Delhi High Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Until September 21
- 2020 Delhi Riots: Five Convicted In Bhajanpura Petrol Pump Violence Case; Sentence To Be Argued Separately