ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Cousin's Wedding From October 4 To 10

New Delhi: The Karkardooma Court has granted interim bail to Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the Delhi violence, to attend his cousin's wedding. The court has allowed him interim bail from October 4 to October 10.

Imam is facing prosecution in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other penal provisions. The court granted interim bail to enable him to attend his cousin's wedding ceremonies during the specified period.

Earlier, on March 9, the court had also granted Imam 10 days' interim bail to attend his younger brother's wedding.

Imam has filed a regular bail petition before the Delhi High Court, which is scheduled to hear the matter on September 30. The High Court had earlier issued notice to the Delhi Police on Imam's plea challenging the trial court's refusal to grant him regular bail.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan had sought the police's response and posted the matter for further hearing.

Supreme Court Had Rejected Bail Pleas Of Imam, Umar Khalid

On January 5, the Supreme Court rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The trial court had subsequently dismissed their regular bail pleas, relying on the Supreme Court's order and the circumstances it laid down for renewing their pleas.

The Supreme Court had held that the prosecution material disclosed prima facie grounds attracting the statutory restrictions under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.