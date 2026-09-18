ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Grants Bail To US National Van Dyke's In Terror-Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted default bail to US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, arrested in a terror-conspiracy case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to court sources, Special Judge Prashant Sharma granted bail to Van Dyke on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety in the like amount. The court directed that he shall not leave Delhi. The court issued a notice to the NIA on Thursday on Van Dyke's bail plea.

Earlier this month, the agency filed a chargesheet against Van Dyke and six Ukrainian citizens for alleged illegal entry, stay and movement in India, but did not invoke the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).