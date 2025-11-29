ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Three In Sexual Harassment Case Involving Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House Court has granted bail to three accused in a sexual harassment case involving self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who remains in custody.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Animesh Kumar directed the release of the three accused, Shweta, Bhavana and Kajal, on bail on a surety bond of Rs 20,000 each.

The Delhi Police had filed a 1,077-page charge sheet in the case and named 43 witnesses in the case of sexual harassment with female students of a private college. The court took cognisance of the charge sheet on Thursday after police informed the court about finding substantial digital evidence during the investigation.

According to investigators, chat records recovered from a WhatsApp group on Saraswati’s mobile phone showed him making “objectionable comments” on photographs of female students. Police also said they recovered a sex toy and five pornographic CDs from his room.