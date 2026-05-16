Delhi Court Grants Bail To Robert Vadra In Shikohpur Land Deal-Linked Money Laundering Case
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted Robert Vadra bail in the Shikohpur land deal-linked money laundering case, hearing now scheduled for July 10.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital granted bail to businessman Robert Vadra in a money laundering case linked to the 2008 Shikohpur land deal in Haryana on Friday.
The order was passed by the Rouse Avenue Court after Vadra appeared before it in compliance with the summons issued in the case. Special Judge Sushant Changotra granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with one surety of the same amount. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on July 10.
Nothing To Hide: Vadra
Speaking outside the court after the hearing, Vadra said he had complete faith in the judiciary and maintained that he had "nothing to hide".
Vadra said, "I believe in the judicial system of the country. The ED is working under political pressure and at the government's behest, but I am ready to face any investigation. I have nothing to hide and I will answer all questions."
The case concerns alleged irregularities in a land transaction involving nearly 3.5 acres in Haryana's Shikohpur village. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Vadra's company, Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, purchased the land in February 2008 from Omkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore.
The agency has alleged that the transaction involved false declarations and irregularities, claiming that no actual payment was made at the time of the deal and that references to cheque payments in the sale deed were misleading. The ED has further alleged that the land was undervalued, resulting in stamp duty evasion.
According to investigators, the land’s ownership was transferred to Vadra's company within 24 hours of the deal. Later, in 2012, the same land was sold to real estate giant DLF for Rs 58 crore, leading to massive profits.
The ED claims that the transaction formed part of a larger money laundering scheme in which proceeds of crime were allegedly routed through multiple entities linked to Vadra. The agency has identified Rs 58 crore as alleged proceeds of crime, and has provisionally attached 43 immovable properties worth around Rs 38.69 crore connected to Vadra and associated firms.
Apart from Vadra, the court had earlier issued summons to several individuals and firms, including Satyanand Yajee, Keval Singh Virk, Skylight Realty Pvt Ltd, Skylight Real Estates Pvt Ltd, Blue Breeze Trading Pvt Ltd and other associated entities.
High Court Challenge Continues
On April 15, the Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance of the ED’s prosecution complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and summoned Vadra along with other accused persons.
During earlier proceedings, Vadra's legal team argued that no money laundering offence was made out against him and urged the court not to take cognisance of the ED chargesheet.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Vadra before the Delhi High Court, also argued that some offences cited in the predicate case were added to the PMLA schedule after the alleged acts had already taken place between 2008 and 2012.
However, ED counsel Zoheb Hossain opposed the plea and argued that Vadra's petition was based on an incorrect interpretation of the law. The Delhi High Court refused to stay the trial court proceedings and directed Vadra to appear before the lower court. The High Court has now posted the matter for further hearing on May 18.
The ED told the court that further investigation into the case is still underway, especially regarding the roles of other entities named in the Firt Information Report (FIR). The court also observed that all aspects linked to the alleged financial transactions should be thoroughly examined as part of the ongoing probe.
Also Read: