ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Robert Vadra In Shikohpur Land Deal-Linked Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital granted bail to businessman Robert Vadra in a money laundering case linked to the 2008 Shikohpur land deal in Haryana on Friday.

The order was passed by the Rouse Avenue Court after Vadra appeared before it in compliance with the summons issued in the case. Special Judge Sushant Changotra granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with one surety of the same amount. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on July 10.

Nothing To Hide: Vadra

Speaking outside the court after the hearing, Vadra said he had complete faith in the judiciary and maintained that he had "nothing to hide".

Vadra said, "I believe in the judicial system of the country. The ED is working under political pressure and at the government's behest, but I am ready to face any investigation. I have nothing to hide and I will answer all questions."

The case concerns alleged irregularities in a land transaction involving nearly 3.5 acres in Haryana's Shikohpur village. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Vadra's company, Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, purchased the land in February 2008 from Omkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore.

The agency has alleged that the transaction involved false declarations and irregularities, claiming that no actual payment was made at the time of the deal and that references to cheque payments in the sale deed were misleading. The ED has further alleged that the land was undervalued, resulting in stamp duty evasion.

According to investigators, the land’s ownership was transferred to Vadra's company within 24 hours of the deal. Later, in 2012, the same land was sold to real estate giant DLF for Rs 58 crore, leading to massive profits.