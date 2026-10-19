ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Nigerian National Accused Of Possessing Forged Passports

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to a Nigerian national arrested for allegedly possessing forged passports and visas, noting that he had been in jail for 13 months and that the investigation has been completed. Special Judge Dheeraj Mor directed that Nwachukwu Benjamin Odinaka be released on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and two local sureties of the same amount.

Odinaka was arrested on September 14, 2025, at the instance of two other co-accused who were allegedly found in possession of narcotics. Granting the relief, the court was not accused of any offence under the narcotics law.

In an order dated October 14, the court said, "The trial of this case is likely to take considerable time. No fruitful purpose would be served by further curtailing the liberty of the accused. All the prosecution witnesses are either public officials or expert witnesses of the state."

The court noted that the accused had been in custody for a year and a month, the investigation had been completed and the chargesheet filed, but charges were yet to be framed. There were 26 prosecution witnesses in the case.

According to the prosecution, the case originated from a raid conducted on September 10, 2025, following secret information about the sale of cocaine by two African nationals. The police allegedly recovered 358.4 grams of cocaine and 435.9 grams of opium from two accused.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted at a premises in Burari at the instance of a co-accused, leading to Odinaka's arrest on September 14, 2025. He was allegedly found in possession of forged passports and visas.

The chargesheet was filed on December 12, 2025, for offences under the NDPS Act, the BNS and the Foreigners Act. A supplementary chargesheet containing the forensic science laboratory report was filed in July this year.